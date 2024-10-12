Is Ohio State WRU? What to know about Buckeyes receivers in the NFL, including Marvin Harrison Jr., Garrett Wilson

Is Ohio State football Wide Receiver U?

With the amount of talent the Buckeyes have sent to the NFL in the last few years, it's hard to argue against it. Senior wideout Emeka Egbuka is projected to be among the top picks in the 2025 NFL draft, while true freshman Jeremiah Smith is already making his case for playing at the next level early in his career.

The Buckeyes have had four receivers selected in the first round in the last three years, more than any other college in that time frame.

REQUIRED READING: How can Ohio State football beat Oregon? 3 keys for top-3 college football matchup

Here's what you need to know about Ohio State's wide receiver factory:

Ohio State consensus All-America WRs

Marvin Harrison, a consensus All-American wide receiver in 2022 and 2023, is the only player in OSU history to win that honor as a WR.

Ohio State Biletnikoff Award winners

In addition to being a consensus All-American wide receiver in 2023, Harrison also won the Biletnikoff Awar d last season. He is the second Ohio State WR to win the honor, joining Terry Glenn, who won the award in 1995. Harrison Jr. was the fifth player from the Big Ten to win the honors and the first since Michigan's Braylon Edwards won in 2004.

The Biletnikoff Award is presented annually to the season’s best college football receiver, regardless of position, meaning tight ends, slot receivers, running backs, etc., are all eligible for the award if they catch balls. It is presented by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc., (TQCF), an independent, charitable organization founded in 1994.

Egbuka was on the 2024 Biletnikoff Award Watch List in the preseason.

Ohio State first-round receivers

The Buckeyes have had four first-round picks at receiver over the past three drafts. Garrett Wilson was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, while former teammate Chris Olave was selected one pick later by the New Orleans Saints.

"Most guys want to go and be the guy," Wilson told ESPN in early August. "At Ohio State, it's like, no, no, no, come here and learn for a little bit and put in the work and learn how to practice, learn how to go about your business, and it will all pay off on the back end."

Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the top-drafted receiver in the 2023 draft, going 20th to the Seattle Seahawks. In 2024, Marvin Harrison Jr. was selected No. 4 overall by the Arizona Cardinals.

"To go to Ohio State, you've got to know there's going to be two five-stars in the room at all times," Smith-Njigba told ESPN in the same interview. "You can't be scared to compete. And I knew that if I could line up next to those guys [Wilson and Olave], be in the room with those guys, that I would be better."

Joey Galloway was the first OSU WR selected in the first round of the 1995 NFL draft. Since then, 10 more receivers have gone in the first round, including the four in the last three drafts. Egbuka and Smith are among the current OSU receivers who have a chance to add to this list.

Here's a look at Ohio State's first-round receivers:

1995, Pick 8: Joey Galloway, Seattle Seahawks

Joey Galloway, Seattle Seahawks 1996, Pick 7: Terry Glenn, New England Patriots

Terry Glenn, New England Patriots 1999, Pick 8: David Boston, Arizona Cardinals

David Boston, Arizona Cardinals 2004, Pick 29: Michael Jenkins, Atlanta Falcons

Michael Jenkins, Atlanta Falcons 2006, Pick 25: Santanio Holmes, Pittsburgh Steelers

Santanio Holmes, Pittsburgh Steelers 2007, Pick 10: Ted Ginn Jr., Miami Dolphins

Ted Ginn Jr., Miami Dolphins 2007, Pick 32: Anthony Gonzalez, Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Gonzalez, Indianapolis Colts 2022, Pick 11: Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints 2022, Pick 10: Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets 2023, Pick 20: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks 2024, Pick No. 4: Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals

Ohio State wide receivers in the NFL 2024

According to Ourlads.com , nine former Ohio State receivers are on NFL rosters for the 2024 season.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals (2021-23)

Curtis Samuel, Buffalo Bills (2014-16)

Xavier Johnson, Houston Texans practice squad (2018-23)

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets (2019-21)

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints (2018-21)

Parris Campbell, Philadelphia Eagles (2014-18)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks (2020-22)

Noah Brown, Washington Commanders (2014-16)

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders (2014-18)

Former New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas is not on a roster this season, but is another recent example of a strong-performing Ohio State football player in the league.

Other notable NFL WRs from OSU include: K.J. Hill (2015-19), Devin Smith (2011-14), Santonio Holmes (2003-05), Michael Jenkins (2001-03), David Boston (1996-98), Joey Galloway (1991-94), Terry Glenn (1993-95) and Cris Carter (1984-86), among others.

Top Ohio State wide receiver recruits

Co-offensive coordinator wide receivers coach Brian Hartline is one of the biggest reasons OSU landed Smith in the 2024 recruiting class. According to 247 Sports, Hartline has been credited with recruiting nine 5-star and 20 4-star recruits, including QBs Kyle McCord and CJ Stroud. Here are some of his notable top recruitments at WR:

Jeremiah Smith: No. 1 overall player, No. 1 WR in 2024 class, 5-star

Chris Henry Jr.: No. 1 overall player, No. 1 WR in 2026 class, 5-star

Julian Flemming: No. 3 overall player, No. 1 WR in 2020 class (transferred to Penn State), 5-star

Emeka Egbuka: No. 10 overall player, No. 1 WR in 2021 class, 5-star

Brandon Inniss: No. 33 overall player, No. 5 WR in 2023 class, 5-star

Mylan Graham: No. 33 overall player, No. 7 WR in 2024 class, 5-star

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: No. 29 overall player, No. 5 WR in 2020 class, 5-star

Jameson Williams: No. 82 overall player, No. 13 WR in 2019, 4-star

Marvin Harrison Jr.: No. 97 overall player, No. 14 WR in 2021, 4-star

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Is Ohio State WRU? What to know about Buckeyes receivers in the NFL, including Marvin Harrison Jr., Garrett Wilson