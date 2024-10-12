Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Columbus Dispatch

    Letters: Worthington's Harris-Walz sign thieves mad their candidates behind

    By Amelia Robinson, Columbus Dispatch,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M22bG_0w4CxBBo00

    Sign stealing not fair play

    To the person(s) who stole our Harris-Walz campaign signs in some of the Riverlea and Worthington neighborhoods: Your actions substantiate what most of us already know — that your candidate is lagging behind as Election Day nears, and that you, like your candidate, are willing to sacrifice honesty and fair play for the sake of “winning at all costs.” While regrettable, such a mindset is not surprising.

    Query: Were you wearing your MAGA hat as you interfered with our constitutional right of free speech?

    Jeff Amick, Worthington

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NunkF_0w4CxBBo00

    This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Letters: Worthington's Harris-Walz sign thieves mad their candidates behind

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    FoolKiller☠️
    1d ago
    Trump 🇺🇸
    Drew2
    2d ago
    hmmm behind in what...definitely not the polls
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Where is Ohio State football ranked in the polls after Week 7?
    The Columbus Dispatch1 day ago
    JD Vance Clashes with Interviewer, Refuses to Say 'Yes or No' When Repeatedly Asked If Trump Lost 2020 Election
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    Why does 'Shout' play at Oregon football games? Explaining Ducks' Autzen Stadium tradition
    The Columbus Dispatch2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Seniors Losing Medicare Advantage Plans in 22 States; California & New York Expand Options
    Jesse Slome6 days ago
    Oregon Player Ejected For Disgustingly Spitting In Ohio State Player’s Face
    BroBible1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz6 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Oregon's Traeshon Holden apologizes for spitting on Ohio State's Davison Igbinosun
    The Columbus Dispatch10 hours ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy