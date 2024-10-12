Sign stealing not fair play

To the person(s) who stole our Harris-Walz campaign signs in some of the Riverlea and Worthington neighborhoods: Your actions substantiate what most of us already know — that your candidate is lagging behind as Election Day nears, and that you, like your candidate, are willing to sacrifice honesty and fair play for the sake of “winning at all costs.” While regrettable, such a mindset is not surprising.

Query: Were you wearing your MAGA hat as you interfered with our constitutional right of free speech?

Jeff Amick, Worthington

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Letters: Worthington's Harris-Walz sign thieves mad their candidates behind