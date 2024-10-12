Opinion: Hurricanes Helene and Milton must alter how Ohio thinks about climate change

David Hanselmann, a governor’s appointee to the Ohio Soil and Water Conservation Commission, is a former chief of the Divisions of Soil and Water Resources and of Recycling at the Ohio DNR and former Lecturer and Environmental Professionals Network founder at OSU’s School of Environment and Natural Resources. Now retired, he resides in Lewis Cente r.

Polling of top issues facing Americans shows climate change dropping a few notches in 2024. Perhaps since wildfires have been less extensive after decimating the western U.S. and Eastern and Western Canada in 2023.

But 2024 marks four successive years of record high temperatures.

Now Hurricanes Milton and Helene are changing public perceptions again, with impacts of both widely acknowledged to have been made worse by climate change. Both slammed Florida with Category 4 winds, dumping unfathomable rain.

Helene moved north across parts of seven states. Over 250 lives were lost and likely hundreds of billions of dollars of damage. Images of damage in Asheville, North Carolina and countless other communities will haunt us for years to come.

Are we in Ohio ready for the innumerable, intertwined issues coming our way?

For example, a First Street Foundation st udy indicates that about 3.2 million Americans have migrated from flood zones, especially low-lying coastal areas. Over the next 30 years 7.5 million more may relocate. As ProPublica has shared, this may be a boom for inland and Northern areas and economies. Are we ready?

A few more examples answering the fair-enough question “Ready for what?”

What is Ohio willing to give up to climate change?

The World Economic Forum indicates climate change can worsen 58% of infectious diseases, like mosquito-borne Zika and West Nile viruses. In the Northeast, parks have restricted hours to reduce mosquito exposure risk.

New research highlights significant, long-term health impacts from breathing wildfire smoke, that can travel hundreds or thousands of miles. Just because it has been many years since one of those conflagrations hit Ohio doesn’t mean it can’t happen here — most thought a Helene-level of destruction couldn’t happen in western North Carolina.

Here, The Dispatch reported on challenges volunteer fire departments in rural Ohio have recruiting firefighters.

And it is not just wildfires that are getting worse. Tornadoes, hurricanes, floods and droughts (think much of Ohio summer 2024) are getting stronger. Homeowner and casualty insurance rates are going up significantly, or coverage cancelled. Leading some to wonder if they can or should live where they do.

Availability and quality of water resources is also at risk under climate change. Think more and stronger floods and droughts. More harmful algal blooms . And pests that harm crops and infect livestock are spreading to new areas, threatening crop and food production.

An Arizona State professor’s recent column asked “Will we have to pump the Great Lakes to California to feed the nation?” Most Ohioans would say “no way,” but which foods we enjoy are we willing to give up?

And the list keeps growing.

What should Ohio do?

Luckily so does the list of ways we in Ohio could be better prepared. E.g., the Ohio DNR floodplain management program assists the 752 enrolled counties, cities and villages that determine if, where and how floodplains can be developed, per federal guidelines, allowing property owners to purchase flood insurance.

Could state or other funds incentivize more owners to buy such coverage? Could those funds help more homeowners and businesses move out of more-likely-than-ever harm’s way? Could such funds also help better protect local infrastructure?

For water resources availability in the face of climate change, Ohio EPA and Ohio DNR are leading an in-depth assessment of surface, ground, treated drinking water, and wastewater in 15 Central Ohio counties.

And it’s assessing the growing demands from data centers, a growing population and economic development and more. It is also analyzing how to re-use more of our water. But how can we be sure recommendations that emerge get implemented at regional and local levels. Is there a need to incentivize best practices? Are assessments needed in other areas?

We need to help prevent climate change from getting even worse — as by supporting more solar and wind projects, geothermal, energy conservation and Climate Smart Agriculture.

But also be helping every sector of our lives and economies adapt, be resilient and hopefully even prosper despite or sometimes because of the challenges we face, together. The time to think and act is short.

