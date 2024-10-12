Opinion: Medicare must be safeguarded from policy that could hurt older Ohioans

Margaret Ann Ruhl is a former Ohio State Representative, representing Ohio’s 68 th House District. She is a member of the Knox County Pomona Grange and advocate for older Ohioans.

For nearly two decades, Medicare Part D has served as a lifeline for older Ohioans, providing reliable access to prescription drugs.

The program consistently polls high in popularity, with a recent survey from Medicare Today that measures how older Americans feel about their Medicare Part D coverage. With 89 percent of seniors expressing satisfaction with their coverage, the program remains an important part of our healthcare system.

However, as popular as it is, there’s a growing concern about proposed policy changes that threaten to disrupt Part D coverage.

The latest Senior Satisfaction Survey shows that more than four in five seniors are concerned about government price-setting policies in Medicare Part D. These policies could lead to fewer choices and reduced access to the medications they depend on, as well as placing government bureaucracy between patients and their doctors. This isn’t just about numbers but the real impact on older persons lives.

The price-setting provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA ) have increased government intervention which can harm seniors’ healthcare access rather than improve it.

This interference has already led to the discontinuation of some drugs and research programs , stripping older people of future lifesaving medications. According to the survey, 82 percent of seniors fear price-setting policies will limit access to newer prescription medicines.

Obstacles to healthcare persist

Ohioans, particularly older adults, are all too familiar with the complexities of healthcare. They have worked hard and now, in their retirement years, deserve peace of mind knowing their health needs are met. Part D was designed to offer reassurance, providing seniors with affordable access to various medications.

Seniors do not want the government standing between them and their healthcare. They want policies that protect their access to medications and ensure their coverage remains affordable and reliable.

Policymakers should note and understand that these concerns are not just statistics but reflect the daily lives of Ohio’s seniors, who deserve better than having their health decisions dictated by price control schemes.

Rather than pushing policies that could disrupt the stability of Medicare Part D, we should focus on common-sense reforms that enhance the program — like lowering out-of-pocket costs, increasing transparency and ensuring that seniors continue to have access to the medications they need.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Opinion: Medicare must be safeguarded from policy that could hurt older Ohioans