    • The Columbus Dispatch

    Letters: MAGA more dangerous than communist, terrorism. I am voting to protect it.

    By Letters to the Editor,

    2 days ago

    Voting for Harris will honor my oath

    When I was commissioned as an Army officer 53 years ago, I took an oath (as do all service members) to "support and defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic." In December 2022, in reference to the 2020 presidential election, the leader of the MAGA party stated that, "A Massive Fraud of this magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution."

    Since being commissioned, I have seen the communist threat, the threat of the Taliban, ISIS and domestic terrorism.

    None of these are as dangerous to the Constitution and our national security as the MAGA threat identified above. The overwhelming majority of veterans served to preserve democracy and the Constitution. Many died to do so. To vote for a MAGA candidate would demean their ultimate sacrifice.

    Therefore, when I vote in November AND honor my oath, I will vote for Kamala Harris, Tim Walz and Sherrod Brown.

    Maj. Gen. Dennis J. Laich, U.S. Army (retired), Powell

    When will Columbus voters learn?

    Recent reports by the Dispatch show that the city’s data breach is going to cost a bundle — $7 million is the current ask from City Council . Amazing given that Mayor Ginther originally described the breach as no big deal.

    And the recent article concerning Shayla Favor is equally unsettling. Surely Favor will be the new Franklin County prosecutor because she is a Democrat. Yet her interview reveals that she will continue the weak approach established by Tyack’s reign.

    Favor will continue to focus on purported inequities and excuses rather than actually punishing criminals for crimes. Good luck with that.

    When will Columbus voters learn?

    William Kloss, Dublin

    Sign stealing not fair play

    To the person(s) who stole our Harris-Walz campaign signs in some of the Riverlea and Worthington neighborhoods: Your actions substantiate what most of us already know — that your candidate is lagging behind as Election Day nears, and that you, like your candidate, are willing to sacrifice honesty and fair play for the sake of “winning at all costs.” While regrettable, such a mindset is not surprising.

    Query: Were you wearing your MAGA hat as you interfered with our constitutional right of free speech?

    Jeff Amick, Worthington

    We don't need Bernie Moreno

    Sherrod Brown is the epitome of a public servant. He quietly serves the people of Ohio. There is no bluster. There are no false claims, and he is one of the last vestiges of a moderate politician. In the years he has represented Ohio in the United States Senate, he has worked with both sides of the aisle to actually get important work done, not make a fool of himself with wild ideas as the radical right MAGA politicians have done.

    It is appalling that moderate politicians are now accused of being heinous and dangerous. Bernie Moreno is a sycophant of Donald Trump who hangs on his coattails in the hope that it will get him elected. He will not represent nor work for the citizens of Ohio, but rather only those who espouse his views.

    We do not need another politician who spreads lies and disparages those who don’t agree with them. We do not need another politician who introduces bills that, if they get to the floor for debate, never gets them approved.

    Do you really want this for Ohio? Please vote for Sherrod Brown, a Senator who actually gets things done.

    Jan Hepburn, Reynoldsburg

    This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Letters: MAGA more dangerous than communist, terrorism. I am voting to protect it.

