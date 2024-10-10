Open in App
    Third man in random Southwest Side apartment shooting that killed mother of three sentenced

    By Bethany Bruner, Columbus Dispatch,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mmESh_0w1iV3qW00

    One of the men who fired multiple rounds into a Southwest Side apartment, killing a mother of three as she slept in her bed, admitted his role Thursday.

    Isaiah Alexander, 23, entered a plea to a single count of murder in the April 25, 2022 death of Sorenta Hylton. Judge Kim Brown ordered Alexander to serve a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for at least 18 years.

    Hylton, 31, died after a bullet tore through one of the walls of her Vida Court apartment , hitting her in the shoulder and lung as she slept in bed. Her three children, all under 13, were also in the apartment at the time.

    Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor David Zeyen said video footage from Hylton's apartment showed a Ford Fusion backing up and four people getting out of the car. All four fired weapons, with more than 60 rounds fired into the apartment, Zeyen said.

    Alexander, who was wearing gloves and a mask, fired an assault-style rifle, Zeyen said.

    Hylton's apartment was not the intended target, Zeyen said, and the shooting was a "completely random act of violence."

    While leaving the apartment complex, the group also fired at a homeless couple sleeping in their car, injuring one of them.

    Alexander admitted to his role in the shooting during an interview with detectives, Zeyen said.

    Before being sentenced, Alexander apologized to Hylton's family and said he hoped they could forgive him someday for his role in the shooting.

    "I know I have to pay for my sins at the end of the day," Alexander said. "I just wanted to say I'm sorry for all this."

    Alexander turned to Hylton's father and family and apologized again as a sheriff's deputy escorted him out of the courtroom.

    The driver of the car, 27-year-old Dashae Tinsley, also admitted to driving the four shooters to the apartment, Zeyen said.

    Tinsley has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault and is scheduled to be sentenced in November.

    Two other men, 19-year-old Dranoel Durham and 21-year-old Tyreese Watkins, pleaded guilty in July to murder. Each received a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for at least 18 years.

    bbruner@gannett.com

    This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Third man in random Southwest Side apartment shooting that killed mother of three sentenced

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Tony Starks
    2d ago
    Should’ve given them more! That’s accessive shooting.
    Peter Potts
    2d ago
    Was it worth it ❓Not like the movies, and videos and 💩. The part where you get no 😹, no 💵, and have no freedom ⛓️ isn’t as “entertaining” to show. 🤦🏽‍♂️🤲🏽👁️
    View all comments
