Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Columbus Dispatch

    This Week In History: A block of East Broad St closed for roller skating on Columbus Day 1979

    By Columbus Dispatch,

    2 days ago

    This Week In History for Oct. 6, 2024, Dispatch Blueprint History Page

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R8nKC_0vwHOzMg00

    This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: This Week In History: A block of East Broad St closed for roller skating on Columbus Day 1979

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Eboni Culberson-Henry
    1d ago
    We need this again!
    Carrie Carter
    1d ago
    Wish they would start back doing this
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    7 Must-Try: All-You-Can-Eat Chinese Buffet in Ohio
    eastcoasttraveller.com2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GAlast hour
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 hours ago
    Very Popular Breakfast Restaurant in Naperville is it worth the wait and price
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz20 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz13 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Elle King to open for Cyndi Lauper at the Schottenstein Center
    The Columbus Dispatch1 day ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Ohio State football wide receiver Carnell Tate questionable against Iowa
    The Columbus Dispatch2 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz24 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King10 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile3 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Undercover Sting Operation Cracks Down on Unlicensed Movers
    Morristown Minute12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Robert Redford, Jane Goodall join cat fight over Colorado Initiative 91
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 hours ago
    Denton Motorcyclist Fatally Collides on East University Dr
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt28 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama20 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy