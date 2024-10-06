Ohio State's win over Iowa shows that its offensive line is now a strength

Entering this season, Ohio State's two biggest question marks were the offensive line and quarterback.

Kansas State grad transfer Will Howard solidified the quarterback spot quickly in training camp. That heightened the scrutiny on the offensive line, which was ravaged by an illness during training camp. Its best player, left guard Donovan Jackson, missed the first two games with a hamstring injury.

The line’s performance in Ohio State’s 35-7 victory over Iowa on Saturday was further evidence that the line is turning into a strength.

The Hawkeyes hadn’t allowed an opponent to run for more than 90 yards in their first four games. They had yielded only 2.4 per carry. Ohio State ran for 203 and 5.1 per carry.

“We knew we needed to be physical, play downhill football, and go at them,” Howard said. “I think our O-line took that challenge and ran with it. Those dudes are bad SOBs, man, and they're coming downhill and just rocking people off the ball.

“They're playing really, really good football right now. They're just continuing to get better every single week.”

Jackson said Iowa plays a defensive technique called two-gapping, in which the Hawkeyes' defensive linemen try to hit offensive linemen in the chest and cover gaps, which allows their linebackers to roam free to make tackles.

“That’s why they've been a great defense for so long,” Jackson said. “We knew they were going to be a great test. (Coaches) gave us a great plan of how we can attack it and how we can take advantage of two-gapping because it is a hard technique to go get after. We knew that we had our hands full.”

Ohio State was particularly successful on runs between the tackles. Quinshon Judkins rushed for 78 yards in 13 carries, and TreVeyon Henderson had 61 in 11 runs.

“Running the ball is a badge of honor for an O-line,” Jackson said. “You want to get after it. You want to see your running backs run down the field. That’s a sense of pride you have.”

The line was at least as good in pass protection. Howard was sacked only once, and that came on a rollout in which he should have thrown the ball away. And that was against a team that was averaging almost three sacks per game.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day was particularly complimentary about the protection on Howard’s 53-yard pass to Jeremiah Smith that set up the Buckeyes ’ second touchdown and some breathing room after OSU led only 7-0 at halftime.

Smith ran a double-move route, which requires ample time to set up.

“I’d like to see how much time that actually took,” Day said. “My guess is probably longer than three seconds. Anytime you get that kind of protection, it’s huge.”

The Buckeyes’ line is mostly the same as last year’s. Alabama graduate transfer Seth McLaughlin has taken over at center and has been a stabilizing force. Tegra Tshabola is new at right guard. Jackson and tackles Josh Simmons and Josh Fryar are holdovers.

But the difference in the line’s play is dramatically better this year.

“We say that we want our O-line to get 2 (yards) and our backs to get 2 (yards) every single play,” Howard said. “I think our O-line is getting us 4 and our backs can get us 60-plus. Our O-line is playing at a really high level right now.”

