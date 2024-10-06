Open in App
    Ohio wild turkeys continue to have above-average nesting success

    By Dave Golowenski,

    2 days ago

    Ohio’s wild turkeys made meaningful whoopee as gauged from reports submitted by public observers during summer. The Ohio Division of Wildlife shared these findings last week.

    The observations are used to compile a poult index that offers a rough measure of nesting success and poult survival. The index measured a statewide average of 2.9 poults per hen, a tick above the 10-year average of 2.8.

    Turkeys hatched in 2024 generally won’t attain huntable status until spring 2026, said Mark Wiley, the division’s turkey specialist. Only bearded turkeys, which are male birds with but few exceptions, may be hunted in the spring.

    Poults per hen averaged 2.8 in 2023, 3.0 in 2022 and 3.1 in 2021. That string of above-average nesting success raised the 10-year average to 2.8 from the previous 2.7.

    Turkeys in northern Ohio ranked highest on the 2024 summer index with 3.1 poults per hen, while central and southeastern Ohio showed 2.8 and southwestern Ohio 2.2. Turkey numbers are highest in eastern and southern counties.

    The 2024 index is based on 1,952 responses.

    Fall turkey season began last week in select counties and will continue through Oct. 27. Open counties include Franklin, Delaware, Licking and Fairfield. Closed counties include Union, Madison and Pickaway.

    The season limit is one bird of either sex.

    Grimm wins Federal Duck Stamp Art Contest

    Adam Grimm, a native of Elyria who honed his skills at the Columbus College of Art and Design, has won the Federal Duck Stamp Art Contest for the third time.

    Grimm’s entry, a painting that depicts a pair of spectacled eiders, was declared the winner from among 239 entries and will appear on the 2025-26 stamp.

    Grimm, who calls South Dakota home, became the youngest winner of the duck stamp competition in 1999 while a 21-year-old student in Columbus. His rendering in oil of a mottled duck stretching its wings appeared on the 2000-01 stamp.

    A Grimm depiction of a pair of canvasbacks appeared on the 2014-15 stamp.

    The purchase of a $25 federal duck stamp is required for anyone age 16 or older who hunts migratory birds. An e-stamp is available for $29.

    Many of the stamps are purchased by non-hunters because the funds generated go toward habitat acquisition, a boon for a variety of species, both animals and plants.

    Grimm won the Ohio Wetlands Stamp Contest in 2005, 2014 and 2021. His artwork also appeared on the cover of the Ohio hunting regulations booklet in 2023-24 and 2003-04.

    Focal point

    Ground has been broken for construction of a two-story timber-framed visitors center with a view of the Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area, which covers 54,525 acres in Guernsey, Morgan, Muskingum and Noble counties.

    "A new visitor center will enhance what this area has to offer including a variety of outdoor activities for all Ohioans to enjoy," said Gov. Mike DeWine during the groundbreaking ceremony.

    After small steps initially were taken by the administration of Gov. John Kasich in 2018, DeWine and Mary Mertz, director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, worked with the Ohio legislature to pay for the purchase of the huge tract of former strip-mine land owned by American Electric Power.

    Parting shots

    The statewide deer count stood at 4,287 after the opening days of archery season. A year ago, the initial count totaled 5,088. … Woodcock season commences statewide on Saturday, 12, hours from sunrise to sunset. The daily limit is three. … Goose and duck hunting begins Saturday in the Lake Erie Zone. Waterfowl hunters in central Ohio will have to wait until Oct. 19 to start.

    outdoors@dispatch.com

    This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio wild turkeys continue to have above-average nesting success

    joe gombash
    1d ago
    seen a lot with 6-9 chicks
    Shirley
    1d ago
    that's not a turkey
    View all comments
