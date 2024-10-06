Bottom line: How did Ohio State football grade out vs Iowa?

Ohio State lived up to its lofty ranking on Saturday, routing Iowa 35-7 at Ohio Stadium.

The Hawkeyes were to be the No. 3-ranked Buckeyes ' toughest test so far this season, and OSU responded in resounding fashion.

How did the Buckeyes grade in their win? Leaves are awarded on a zero-to-five basis.

Ohio State offense (4 leaves)

A great start was followed by a clunky rest of the first half. Then in the second half, the Buckeyes were overpowering in putting the Hawkeyes away.

Quarterback Will Howard opened the game 10 for 10 before struggling in the second quarter. But he was solid after halftime. In the end, he threw for 209 yards and four touchdowns, including three to Emeka Egbuka.

Egbuka caught nine passes for 71 yards.

The OSU offensive line played its best game by far, getting the best of a very good defense. Ohio State's running backs continued to split carries, as Quinshon Judkins ran for 78 yards on 13 carries while TreVeyon Henderson gained 61 on 11 runs. And the Buckeyes finally unveiled called quarterback runs for Howard, most likely to give next week's opponent, Oregon, something to plan for. He ran 10 times for 28 yards and a touchdown.

Ohio State defense (5 leaves)

The Buckeyes shut out the Hawkeyes and led 35-0 before the starters were pulled.

Entering the game, Iowa had rushed for at least 200 yards in every game this season, including 272 in its 31-14 win at Minnesota on Sept. 21. Ohio State's rushing defense was No. 3 in the nation at 61.8 yards per game allowed.

On Saturday, Iowa rushed for 116 yards. Star tailback Kaleb Johnson, who entered the game second nationally in rushing yards with 685 and in rushing touchdowns with nine, ran for 86 yards on 15 carries, but 28 of those yards came on one play. His touchdown was scored in garbage time against OSU's backups.

Before the backups had entered, the Buckeyes had outgained Iowa 381-143.

Ohio State special teams (3 leaves)

Jayden Fielding continued booting his kickoffs straight. No real mistakes on special teams, but no big plays.

Ohio State coaching (4 leaves)

The Buckeyes were well prepared and played well – outside the offense's second-quarter sluggishness. Coordinator Chip Kelly continues to give diverse looks.

Fun quotient (3 leaves)

A game can be only so fun when you're forced to watch Iowa play offense, but the Buckeyes' second-half show was entertaining. Another perfect-weather day, too.

Iowa Hawkeyes (1 leaf)

At some point, in some year, in some decade, Iowa has to figure out how to play offense. Once Ohio State took a 14-0 lead, you knew the game was out of reach. You have to feel for the Hawkeyes' defense, which gets no help.

How bad was Iowa's day? The Hawkeyes' one bit of creativity, a fake punt that went for a first down, was nullified because Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz called timeout before the snap. Well, there was also a flea flicker, but that merely resulted in a second-quarter incompletion.

Officiating (4 leaves)

When there are no officiating issues, the zebras did a good job. They smartly got replay reviews on two close calls on potential first-down plays in the first half and got them settled properly.

