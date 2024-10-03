Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Columbus Dispatch

    Columbus ranked ninth in Conde Nast 10 best big cities poll

    By Belinda M. Paschal, Columbus Dispatch,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sd0Vo_0vt0rAtx00

    Columbus' melting pot of cuisines is a big draw for tourists (and foodies) and Condé Nast Traveler has taken notice.

    The luxury and lifestyle travel magazine ranked Ohio's capital a Top 10 Best Big City in the U.S. as part of its 37th annual Readers’ Choice Awards. Columbus came in ninth on the list, joining major metropolitan areas like Chicago, New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

    Condé Nast Traveler sang the praises of the city's "travel-worthy burgers" and name-dropped two Columbus restaurants, Thurman Cafe and Northstar Cafe , for their mouth-watering offerings.

    Best places for women to go solo: Columbus among 25 best destinations for a woman to travel

    "But visitors also shouldn’t sleep on the city’s international cuisines," the magazine noted, using local eateries like Namaste Indo-Nepali Cuisine as an example.

    Making Condé Nast Traveler's list is the latest in a series of accolades the city has received this year.

    Columbus earned more than a dozen USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice awards including being ranked eighth out of 10 best places to visit for fall and Schmidt's Columbus Oktoberfest being rated seventh out of 10 best Oktoberfest celebrations in the country.

    Nation's best: Worthington Farmers Market, Columbus Food Adventures voted as the best in the country

    The city also earned the titles of No. 1 Best Food Tour , No. 1 Best Farmers Market , No. 2 Best Half Marathon , No. 2 Best Science Museum and No. 3 Best Beer City in the Readers' Choice poll.

    Additionally, Essence magazine named Columbus a top 10 destination for culinary travel and Glamour spotlighted the city among the 25 best solo trips for women worldwide.

    bpaschal@dispatch.com

    This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus ranked ninth in Conde Nast 10 best big cities poll

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Don't watch football? Here are 12 things you can do instead during the season
    The Columbus Dispatch5 hours ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Columbus airports set summer record for travelers ahead of $2 billion expansion
    The Columbus Dispatch2 days ago
    Happy 60th Anniversary to 'Gomer Pyle, USMC' and How Jim Nabors Later Refused to Fire Frank Sutton
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson21 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    How can Ohio State football beat Iowa? 3 keys for Buckeyes matchup with the Hawkeyes
    The Columbus Dispatch2 days ago
    New 'Love is Blind' season sets table for Ohio singles as Netflix casts in Buckeye State
    The Columbus Dispatch1 day ago
    SpongeBob 'Krabby Patty' coming soon to Wendy's for a limited time. Here's what to know
    The Columbus Dispatch1 day ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile25 days ago
    Terrelle Pryor sues Ohio State, NCAA, Big Ten over NIL compensation
    The Columbus Dispatch20 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Advocates urge tenants of troubled Aurora, Colo. buildings to ask for damage deposits for new spaces
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza12 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy