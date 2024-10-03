Columbus ranked ninth in Conde Nast 10 best big cities poll

Columbus' melting pot of cuisines is a big draw for tourists (and foodies) and Condé Nast Traveler has taken notice.

The luxury and lifestyle travel magazine ranked Ohio's capital a Top 10 Best Big City in the U.S. as part of its 37th annual Readers’ Choice Awards. Columbus came in ninth on the list, joining major metropolitan areas like Chicago, New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

Condé Nast Traveler sang the praises of the city's "travel-worthy burgers" and name-dropped two Columbus restaurants, Thurman Cafe and Northstar Cafe , for their mouth-watering offerings.

"But visitors also shouldn’t sleep on the city’s international cuisines," the magazine noted, using local eateries like Namaste Indo-Nepali Cuisine as an example.

Making Condé Nast Traveler's list is the latest in a series of accolades the city has received this year.

Columbus earned more than a dozen USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice awards including being ranked eighth out of 10 best places to visit for fall and Schmidt's Columbus Oktoberfest being rated seventh out of 10 best Oktoberfest celebrations in the country.

The city also earned the titles of No. 1 Best Food Tour , No. 1 Best Farmers Market , No. 2 Best Half Marathon , No. 2 Best Science Museum and No. 3 Best Beer City in the Readers' Choice poll.

Additionally, Essence magazine named Columbus a top 10 destination for culinary travel and Glamour spotlighted the city among the 25 best solo trips for women worldwide.

