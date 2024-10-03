Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Columbus Dispatch

    More New Albany data

    By Jim Weiker, Columbus Dispatch,

    2 days ago

    The verdict on data centers won't be returned for years. Are they big taxpayers that demand little of government services? Or are they energy-sucking eyesores that have minimal employment benefit? Whatever the answer - no doubt a bit of both - for now, they keep on coming in central Ohio.

    Data driven

    My colleague Mark Williams reported that Microsoft is planning to spend $420 million to build a data center on Beech Road in New Albany, joining Google , Meta , Amazon and others. Construction is scheduled to begin in July and be finished by the end of 2027. It is the first of what is expected to be several data centers that Microsoft will build in central Ohio. The data center and related buildings will take up 245,000 square feet, and there's the potential for further data centers on the site. The project will create 30 jobs.

    Architectural salvation

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BSXHb_0vsnoF3M00

    The Columbus Landmarks preservation group gave its highest honor to the renovation and expansion of the St. Mary School in German Village. The $18-million project, by MKC Architects, received the preservation group's James B. Recchie Design Award , given each year since 1984 to developments that "have preserved and adaptively reused our historic landmarks." Columbus has lost many beautiful buildings over the years, but the award is a reminder than many have also been preserved through thoughtful renovations including the LeVeque Tower , the Bricker Graydon building (the United States Courthouse and Post Office), the Ohio Theater and the Atlas Building , all Downtown.

    Keep on truckin'

    As a reminder that yes, America still builds stuff, our sister paper the Chillicothe Gazette, reported that the Kenworth Truck Company has broken ground on an $89-million expansion. The project, which includes a new chassis paint system, is expected to open in the first quarter of 2026.

    Old home in Old Worthington

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AtTWX_0vsnoF3M00

    A 1905 Colonial Revival home, one of two homes on the village green in Old Worthington, has hit the market , a stone's throw from restaurants, shops and other amenities. Cynthia MacKenzie, with CyMack Real Estate in Worthington, is listing the home for $1.05 million .

    Property sales

    A Florida investor has acquired the building that houses White Light Behavioral Health at 4040 E. Broad St. in Whitehall, for $7.05 million, landing on this week's property transfers .

    And that's the development wrap for the week. If you like what you see here, subscribe for more .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fZdtB_0vsnoF3M00

    This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: More New Albany data

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja4 days ago
    Walmart employee reveals how workers monitor self-checkout customers in viral TikTok
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News19 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    Fresh Catastrophe Expected Across Florida
    Weatherboy Weather6 hours ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    How can Ohio State football beat Iowa? 3 keys for Buckeyes matchup with the Hawkeyes
    The Columbus Dispatch2 days ago
    Two of America’s Most Dangerous Bridges Are in North Carolina
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Florida Health Department Cautions Use of COVID-19 Vaccines Amid Concerns About Safety
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post10 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen29 days ago
    A 6-year-old boy went home with a black eye after being bullied on his Chesterfield school bus
    Margaret Minnicks13 days ago
    Columbus ranked ninth in Conde Nast 10 best big cities poll
    The Columbus Dispatch2 days ago
    New 'Love is Blind' season sets table for Ohio singles as Netflix casts in Buckeye State
    The Columbus Dispatch1 day ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama17 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile5 days ago
    State Inspectors Close Florida IHOP – Here’s What They Found
    Akeena10 days ago
    Anthrax kills Wyoming moose, more than 50 cattle, for first time in decades
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Terrelle Pryor sues Ohio State, NCAA, Big Ten over NIL compensation
    The Columbus Dispatch1 day ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy