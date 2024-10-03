More New Albany data

The verdict on data centers won't be returned for years. Are they big taxpayers that demand little of government services? Or are they energy-sucking eyesores that have minimal employment benefit? Whatever the answer - no doubt a bit of both - for now, they keep on coming in central Ohio.

Data driven

My colleague Mark Williams reported that Microsoft is planning to spend $420 million to build a data center on Beech Road in New Albany, joining Google , Meta , Amazon and others. Construction is scheduled to begin in July and be finished by the end of 2027. It is the first of what is expected to be several data centers that Microsoft will build in central Ohio. The data center and related buildings will take up 245,000 square feet, and there's the potential for further data centers on the site. The project will create 30 jobs.

Architectural salvation

The Columbus Landmarks preservation group gave its highest honor to the renovation and expansion of the St. Mary School in German Village. The $18-million project, by MKC Architects, received the preservation group's James B. Recchie Design Award , given each year since 1984 to developments that "have preserved and adaptively reused our historic landmarks." Columbus has lost many beautiful buildings over the years, but the award is a reminder than many have also been preserved through thoughtful renovations including the LeVeque Tower , the Bricker Graydon building (the United States Courthouse and Post Office), the Ohio Theater and the Atlas Building , all Downtown.

Keep on truckin'

As a reminder that yes, America still builds stuff, our sister paper the Chillicothe Gazette, reported that the Kenworth Truck Company has broken ground on an $89-million expansion. The project, which includes a new chassis paint system, is expected to open in the first quarter of 2026.

Old home in Old Worthington

A 1905 Colonial Revival home, one of two homes on the village green in Old Worthington, has hit the market , a stone's throw from restaurants, shops and other amenities. Cynthia MacKenzie, with CyMack Real Estate in Worthington, is listing the home for $1.05 million .

Property sales

A Florida investor has acquired the building that houses White Light Behavioral Health at 4040 E. Broad St. in Whitehall, for $7.05 million, landing on this week's property transfers .

