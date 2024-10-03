Letters: VP debate proof candidates don't need to resort to cheap insults

A brief return to civility

As I sit here watching the Vice Presidential debate, there is a tangible difference in the air. When I watched last month’s debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, I was truly embarrassed and disgusted by what I saw. I got nothing out of watching those two talk over each other and throw out personal insults. With that, I got no closer to a decision of who to support in November.

My point being, I had a sliver of hope for our future tonight in seeing the respect, civility and cordiality between Sen. Vance and Gov. Walz. Both, whose mics were unmuted mind you, spoke their convictions uninterrupted for the most part, all while sticking to the issues and not stooping to cheap insults. While I am still undecided on this upcoming election at this point, tonight I saw a slight return to the political respect of the past, a breath of fresh air from what our two front options are offering us now. I applaud both of them for this.

Noah Yinger, Sunbury

Tipped wages work best for everyone

One Fair Wage failing to submit signatures to eliminate the tipped wage helped save my family restaurant .

I am a fifth-generation leader for Schmidt’s Sausage Haus, and when I was made aware of the potential elimination of the tipped wage, I was uncertain how it would impact my family’s 57-year-old restaurant. We ran the numbers, and it was shocking. Schmidt’s would have seen a 96% increase in labor dollars, a total of $250,000 in increased costs.

On average, Schmidt’s servers make over $35 per hour in tips, far more than the $15 an hour One Fair Wage hoped to get on the ballot in Ohio. Our servers would have lost over $20 per hour in pay. With a quarter of a million dollars in increased costs, Schmidt’s would have considered raising menu prices for our loyal customers and guests visiting our restaurant, something we try to avoid whenever possible.

The tipped wage is a fundamental element of Ohio’s hospitality industry. Operators and servers want to keep the current tipping system because it works best for everyone – our employees, our business and most importantly, our guests.

Matt Schmidt, Columbus

What happened to our sense of outrage?

Nonstop racist and sexist lies, and the mainstream media basically yawns and counters with, "That’s just Trump being Trump," or they let him skate with, “I was kidding.” No one is laughing.

Most of his comments and lies are well beyond the pale of what previously has been "normal" political discourse.

There is great danger in ignoring this threat. A mail carrier was recently assaulted for the outrage of delivering a Harris mailer . Many people fear retaliation for virtually anything. Even my own wife has forbidden me to fly my Harris flag, fearing repercussions. A nearby neighbor recently flew a “no quarter“ flag, meaning "no quarter" for anyone who opposes MAGA.

It feels like we have lost our minds. Certainly our civility.

We must regain and restore the higher ground; our children and grandchildren require it. We cannot let this stain upon our integrity continue any longer.

Pete Myer, Thornville

