Letters: FirstEnergy bribery scandal still harming Ohioans

Ohio leaders think we have money to give away

I want to thank Sen. Kent Smith, guest columnist, for his editorial regarding Gov. DeWine and his Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. The information he gave regarding PUCO and the FirstEnergy bribes to our elected officials and their theft from taxpayers, was invaluable.

Many citizens have questioned, “How did our officials let the huge FirstEnergy mess happen?” Someone took the bribe money offered. The next question is, ”Why are we, taxpayers, still paying for House Bill 6?” Yes, Sam Randazzo and his FirstEnergy cronies got caught. But a deferred prosecution agreement let them off the hook, while we continue to pay for their crimes. No one is truly held responsible — including Ohio’s top official and his lieutenant.

Where is the responsibility to the electorate? To the taxpayers? We are supposed to suck it up, swallow this slap on the wrist to big business and oh, yes — continue to pay for House Bill 6!

This state (we people) also lost millions of dollars to the ECOT “education” scandal. Ohioans continue to lose money from the First Energy/House Bill 6 scandal. Regardless of your political party affiliation, we are all being taken, as if we are stupid and have money to give away. This is the representation we are getting from our top government officials? Thanks. Think about these things before you vote!

Suzanne Harnichar, Westerville

Sinkhole should be declared environmental disaster

Community organizers announced the emergence of a giant sinkhole near the South Side Lowe’s. The Dispatch’s response is to question if the hole is sinking or a “giant chasm.” Residents say, who cares what the technical term is? There is a giant hole in the ground, and it keeps getting bigger. Residents believe the nearby Shelly Co. limestone mine is responsible.

Google Earth imagery of the Shelly mine from 2021-2024 reveals a lot. A quick glance shows that in September of 2021 , there was no giant hole. Fast forward to May 2022 , only six months later — the images show what appears to be a spill extending from the mine. Many recall that in April 2022, Columbus was hit with a severe thunderstorm . Is it possible the mine walls were unstable and, once enough water pooled in the mine, the water pressure forced a stream to spill out? Fast forward again to May 2024 , and the hole roughly doubled in size — with long fingers extending in northern and southern directions.

Sunrise Columbus and Heer to Serve demand Mayor Ginther declare an environmental disaster. They also call on the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to revoke The Shelly Co.’s operating permits.

Residents deserve to live without fear of being swallowed into a sinkhole. Sign the petition and attend the community meeting at the South High Library at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 13.

Vicky Abou-Ghalioum, Columbus

No one should go hungry in the land of plenty

September is Hunger Action Month, a time to reflect on the importance of helping those in need and taking action against food insecurity. The number of households facing food insecurity increased from 2022 to 2023, and it is our collective responsibility to reverse this trend. As an Ahmadi Muslim in Groveport, I am proud to participate in local food drives, such as the ones organized by the Greater Groveport Food Pantry and Mid-Ohio Food Collective. These efforts, along with community volunteering, are part of our mission to ensure that no family goes hungry.

The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) taught that believers cannot go to bed with a full stomach while their neighbors remain hungry, a principle that continues to inspire our service. This is a reason why Muslims fast — so we can build empathy, not pride. Islam stresses that feeding the hungry is not meant to be a favor but a moral obligation.

As September comes to an end, let us work together to end hunger. Let us come together to fulfill our moral duty and make sure nobody goes hungry in the land of plenty.

Samar Ahmad, Columbus

Why our church flies a LBGTQ+ flag

I serve as pastor at Grace United Church of Christ in Lancaster. Many know us as the church whose pride flag, proudly displayed on the front lawn, caused you to do a double-take.

Since 2020, our flag has been stolen, torn to pieces or displaced more than 10 times.

Let me take this opportunity to share why we, a community rooted in the gospel of Christ Jesus, feel called to display this symbol.

In 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people aged 10 to 14 , and the third leading cause of death among 15-24 year olds. In 2023, The Trevor Project released survey results that found 41% of LGBTQ+ young people seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year, half of them being transgender and non-binary youth .

Contributing factors include lack of social support and affirming spaces, bullying and physical harm . The progress flag represents Christ’s solidarity with those hurting and marginalized, a symbol affirming the humanity of God’s LGBTQ+ beloved. Our church has taken steps to create a safe space within our walls and we hope this good news will be realized everywhere.

Keith McDevitt, Lancaster

Prioritize children's mental health this school year

“How was school today?”

“Fine.”

Sound familiar? You’re not the only one hearing this as we face the beginning months of the school year. While as parents we might not think much of these simple answers, such brief exchanges leave both parties with things unshared and unexplored.

What most parents don’t realize is that it is particularly important for our kids to be able to share their feelings and experiences this time of year. Emergency room visits for mental health emergencies increase by almost 80% in October when compared to the summer months. Kids are also 43% more likely to commit suicide during October.

With this said, it is even more important to be checking in with the children in our lives. As a pediatrician, I personally witness this influx of children in the midst of a mental health crisis. I implore adults to go beyond the one-word answer to ensure a child’s well-being.

Small changes can make big differences. Try asking instead:

"What made you feel happy or sad today?"

"Did you face any challenges today? How did you deal with them?"

"What would you change about today if you could?"

These are conversations that can open doors to communication, and even save lives.

Kendra Madaris, New Albany

It's not 'socialist' or 'elite' to invest in human capital

Mr. Michael’s letter about “socialism” and “elites” deserves an answer: By “government,” do you mean Congress and the executive handling issues including child starvation (even in Franklin County), the COVID-19 vaccine (saved millions of lives), education (yes, including debt) and highway safety — all of which the private sector wouldn’t touch? That makes us “socialists” and “elites?” I call it, rather, investing in human capital. Those who were helped are now supporting the economy to everybody’s benefit.

Another example: Remember the GI Bill. Vice President Kamala Harris and Sen. Sherrod Brown support this policy. Vote for them. About 154.6 million people voted in 2020 — each just one vote, despite what you may have been told. Think of it as one share each of the USA. By contrast, to have any influence on corporate America, you need millions of their shares.

Gideon Fraenkel, Columbus

