Ohio State football tickets vs Iowa: Best prices for remaining available seats

Ohio State football looks to continue its momentum in the 2024 season.

After beating Michigan State 38-7 , the Buckeyes return home for a 3:30 p.m. Saturday game against Iowa. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

Ohio State is 4-0. Iowa is 3-1 and didn't play last weekend.

Want to see the Buckeyes in person at Ohio Stadium? Tickets remain for Ohio State-Iowa.

See Ohio State ticket prices for every game this season

Here's what you need to know about finding tickets for Ohio State vs. Iowa.

Ohio State tickets vs. Iowa

Ticket prices for the Ohio State vs. Iowa at Ohio Stadium start at $64 on VividSeats, $57 on StubHub , $88 on Gametime and $62 on Seat Geek.

To see a full list of ticket prices, visit StubHub , VividSeats, Gametime and Seat Geek.

Note: Prices were available as of Sept. 2 9.

Ohio State football schedule 2024

