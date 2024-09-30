Open in App
    • The Columbus Dispatch

    Ohio State football tickets vs Iowa: Best prices for remaining available seats

    By Staff reports,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09iu0g_0vocDxKw00

    Ohio State football looks to continue its momentum in the 2024 season.

    After beating Michigan State 38-7 , the Buckeyes return home for a 3:30 p.m. Saturday game against Iowa. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

    Ohio State is 4-0. Iowa is 3-1 and didn't play last weekend.

    Want to see the Buckeyes in person at Ohio Stadium? Tickets remain for Ohio State-Iowa.

    See Ohio State ticket prices for every game this season

    Here's what you need to know about finding tickets for Ohio State vs. Iowa.

    Ohio State tickets vs. Iowa

    Ticket prices for the Ohio State vs. Iowa at Ohio Stadium start at $64 on VividSeats, $57 on StubHub , $88 on Gametime and $62 on Seat Geek.

    More: Does Ohio State have best college sports tradition? Vote now!

    To see a full list of ticket prices, visit StubHub , VividSeats, Gametime and Seat Geek.

    Note: Prices were available as of Sept. 2 9.

    Ohio State football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: Ohio State 52, Akron 6
    • Sept. 7: Ohio State 56, Western Michigan 0
    • Sept. 21: Ohio State 49, Marshall 14
    • Sept. 28: Ohio State 38, Michigan State 7
    • Oct. 5: Ohio State vs. Iowa; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
    • Oct. 12: Ohio State at Oregon; Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon
    • Oct. 26: Ohio State vs. Nebraska; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
    • Nov. 2: Ohio State at Penn State; Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania
    • Nov. 9: Ohio State vs. Purdue; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
    • Nov. 16: Ohio State at Northwestern; Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois
    • Nov. 23: Ohio State vs. Indiana; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
    • Nov. 30: Ohio State vs. Michigan; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

    This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football tickets vs Iowa: Best prices for remaining available seats

