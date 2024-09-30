Open in App
    The Columbus Dispatch

    Will Lionel Messi play vs Columbus Crew? Inter Miami star's status for upcoming game

    By Brianna Mac Kay, Columbus Dispatch,

    2 days ago

    After missing the first two Inter Miami-Crew meetings this season and the MLS All-Star Game in Columbus, Miami star forward Lionel Messi is expected to be available against the Crew on Wednesday at Lower.com Field.

    Messi returned Sept. 14 from a right ankle injury that kept him sidelined for two months. Playing the whole game against Philadelphia, Miami, Messi scored two goals and has played in every game since.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22bBVi_0voblXj900

    If Messi plays Wednesday, it will be Messi's first game against Columbus since joining the league.

    When Messi signed with Miami on July 15, 2023, Miami had already played both regular-season games against Columbus. For the Miami's first meeting with the Crew this season on June 19 , Messi was unavailable as he had already departed to train with Argentina's national team for the Copa America tournament.

    In the Copa America final on July 14, Messi injured his right ankle. The injury took him out of the MLS All-Game on July 24 and Miami's Leagues Cup round of 16 game against the Crew on Aug. 13.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qWtZ3_0voblXj900

    The Crew are 1-1 against Miami this season, losing 2-1 in a regular-season game on the road but winning 3-2 in Leagues Cup.

    Tickets for Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami at Lower.com Field

    Tickets for the Crew vs Inter Miami are still available via resale for as low as $162. Here's how much tickets are listed on different websites:

    • TicketMaster: $175
    • SeatGeek: $170
    • StubHub: $162

    bmackay@dispatch.com

    @brimackay15

    Get more Columbus Crew content by listening to our podcast

    This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Will Lionel Messi play vs Columbus Crew? Inter Miami star's status for upcoming game

