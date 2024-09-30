VOTE: Who was the central Ohio high school Student of the Week?

Ready to pick the next Dispatch Student of the Week?

Our next batch of candidates is in; voting is open until noon Thursday.

Participating high school principals, teachers and guidance counselors nominated students they say have shown outstanding academic and school achievement and community service.

We will announce the winner and runner-up on Friday.

Dispatch Student of the Week: Olentangy Orange High School's James Wimsatt

The nominees for Oct. 4:

If you can't see the ballot when you scroll to the bottom of this story, try refreshing the link or clearing the cache in your browser. Voters can cast one vote per hour per device. You do not have to be a subscriber to vote.

Please be aware : The Dispatch's voting system recognizes only one vote per WiFi IP address, so consider taking your phone off WiFi to vote each hour if you're sharing it with multiple people.

The nominees for Oct. 4:

Patsyann Honeycutt, Circleville High School : “Circleville High School would like to nominate Patsyann Honeycutt, a junior at Circleville High School. She was one of the winners for the Circleville Herald Pumpkin Show poster contest.”

Caroline Siegfried, New Albany High School : “Caroline is a well-rounded and dedicated student with a weighted GPA of 4.4 at New Albany High School. She has completed 120 hours of volunteer work with New Albany Pet Rescue as part of her Senior Seminar project, helping to rescue and rehabilitate animals. While currently president of the National Honor Society, she has been actively involved for the past 4 years in student council and Key Club, a service-focused organization. Caroline is also a Captain of both the lacrosse and field hockey teams, earning Academic All Ohio honors in both, where she leads her teammates and peers with positivity, both on and off the field.”

Jadon Epko, Westerville Central High School : “Jadon has really pushed himself academically his senior year. He has a full course load of AP and CCP courses and is consistently working to excel in all of them. While he is time crunched with all his responsibilities, he still takes the time to help other students when they have questions on a topic he understands.”

Eunice Otu-Danquah, St. Francis DeSales High School : “St. Francis DeSales High School senior Eunice Otu-Danquah is the Student Council Vice President, a member of the Student Organization for Black Empowerment (SOBE), on the Tennis team, and is an active member of the school's Campus Ministry Club. She recently traveled to New Jersey to participate in the Salesian Youth Provincial Council, discussing ways young people in the U.S. can live their faith.”

Natalie Ampadu, Licking Heights High School : “Natalie is an outstanding student academically and is very involved in the school community as well. She currently carries a 4.3 GPA, taking numerous AP and CCP college prep courses. She has scored very well on her recent ACT tests and is preparing to apply to several colleges to study aerospace engineering. Included in the colleges she's applying to are MIT, Carnegie Mellon, Georgia Tech, and Case Western. Natalie is very involved in the school with various groups including student council, Diaspora, marching band, wind ensemble and theatre. She was also a member of the school's Global Scholars group where she was on the student panel. She's looking forward to the transition to college and working in a new academic environment and collaborating with many.”

Michala Ogg, Lakewood High School : “Michala Ogg has consistently demonstrated outstanding academic performance, maintaining a GPA of 3.5 and ranking in the top 10 percent of her class. Her commitment to her studies is evident through her enrollment in Advanced Placement (AP) and College Credit Plus (CCP) courses, where she has excelled and embraced the challenges these rigorous programs present. This academic diligence not only reflects her intelligence but also her strong work ethic and desire to succeed. Beyond her academic achievements, Michala is actively involved in a variety of extracurricular activities that showcase her diverse talents and leadership capabilities. As a member of the band, drama club, choir, and a cappella group, she has exhibited a remarkable passion for the arts. Her participation in these programs has allowed her to cultivate her creativity while collaborating effectively with her peers. Furthermore, her role as the student council secretary for the past four years has provided her with invaluable experience in leadership, organization, and communication. She has played a pivotal role in facilitating events and initiatives that have positively impacted our school community.”

Justin Jackman, London High School : “Justin is an active and committed member of both the soccer and track teams. He is a team leader, a role model, and a giver to the community and school. He understands the importance of teamwork and always encourages his peers to strive for excellence, fostering a positive and collaborative environment. Justin is known for his integrity, humility, and kindness. Justin's efforts in the classroom, where he maintains excellent grades, show him to be a capable critical thinker who is academically skilled and well-rounded.”

