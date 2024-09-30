For its 10th anniversary, the Columbus Coffee Trail is taking a little side trip.

Experience Columbus, which began the trail in September 2014 to give a boost to local roasters and shops, is launching a special Columbus Coffee Trail 10-Year Anniversary Pass on Tuesday that will give people access to secret menu items at eight places.

Unlike the Columbus Coffee Trail pass that is ongoing, this one isn't a freebie. The anniversary pass costs $24, but it unlocks the specially created drinks at all eight local coffee shops that would run a combined $43 normally.

New spots: Black Kahawa, a homegrown coffee business, taking over high-profile spot at Broad and High

"This is our first time adding a paid option to our free experiential trails, and it’s a fantastic way to support our amazing local coffee shops," Michelle Wilson, senior director of destination experience for Experience Columbus, said via email.

"These businesses are true cornerstones of Columbus, offering unique roasts, specialty drinks and welcoming atmospheres. From crafting delicious brews to driving social change and prioritizing local sourcing, our roasters contribute so much to the community."

Here are the eight coffee shops that are part of the Columbus Coffee Trail 10-Year Anniversary Pass:

Passes will be sold from Tuesday through Dec. 31 and must be used by the end of March. They're available at experiencecolumbus.com/marketplace .

The free Columbus Coffee Trail pass also is available through the visitors' bureau marketplace. When pass-holders have their phone-location services turned on, they automatically get points for visiting any of 29 participating coffee shops . Points can be redeemed for T-shirts, tumblers and coffee presses.

rvitale@dispatch.com

Instagram: @dispatchdining

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus Coffee Trail's 10th year will be celebrated with a special pass for secret drinks