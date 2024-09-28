Open in App
    • The Columbus Dispatch

    Letters: Moreno is turning off Ohio voters

    By Letters to the Editor,

    2 days ago

    Bernie Moreno is embarrassing Ohio

    Just when you thought that Ohio Republicans had done everything they possibly could to embarrass themselves and the state of Ohio, up pops Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno .

    We thought we had seen it all: Jim Jordan with all his rolled-up sleeves shenanigans in Washington, Frank LaRose with his repeated chicanery on voter-initiated constitutional amendment initiatives and JD Vance with his blatantly racist and misogynistic screeds about Springfield (and just about every other issue). Moreno has now shown Republicans have apparently not yet reached bottom.

    His total buy-in to everything MAGA in order to get the Donald Trump endorsement was sickening enough. Then he enthusiastically joined Trump and Vance in spreading the despicable Springfield lies, endangering the residents, including children, of a community he wants to represent. Now he accuses women of being one-issue voters and wonders why women over 50 would even care about reproductive rights.

    Hopefully, by showing who he is, Moreno has turned off enough Ohio voters to ensure the reelection of someone who really cares about Ohio: Sen. Sherrod Brown.

    Stephen Gladstone, Cleveland

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UGZ69_0vmvdIS200

    'We the People' need to work together

    The Constitution and Declaration of Independence set out the values we all share as Americans. The first word of the Constitution is “We.“ “We the People,“ united, adopted the Constitution to secure life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all.

    We are a nation of diverse people, with many, sometimes conflicting, interests and needs. The Constitution is a commitment that we’ll all work together cooperatively to assure that each of us has a fair opportunity to secure the blessings of liberty. That requires really listening to opposing views and being willing to compromise to enact laws that a substantial majority can live with.

    Many politicians today deny we are one people, working together for a better future. They practice the politics of division and fear of our fellow citizens’ motives and intentions. They bad-mouth opponents and smear their character. They refuse to compromise.

    We have an opportunity to begin to come together by electing candidates who are committed to America’s fundamental values, and to withhold our votes from candidates who divide us. I urge you to vote for our fundamental values on Nov. 5.

    Mark Abel, Columbus

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11NFE3_0vmvdIS200

    Will 'Zone In' treasure downtown area vibe?

    It was good to read that the Downtown Area Commission convinced the developer of a 24-story apartment building to not tear down several old buildings along S. 4th St. and instead include them in their designs.

    One question: Will the new Zone In zoning rules enable local area commissions to have the same sort of influence on development?

    I fear the answer is no.

    Lou Jannazo, Columbus

    Comments / 113
    Add a Comment
    Linda Havens
    1d ago
    good
    Bobbi Smyers
    1d ago
    good, he is dumb as a rock
    View all comments
    Comments / 0

