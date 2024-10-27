Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Coloradoan

    Teachers' association, PSD school board warn of misleading text over Amendment 80

    By Kelly Lyell, Fort Collins Coloradoan,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LdXFX_0wNnvUC200

    The Colorado Education Association and its president are opposed to Amendment 80 on the November 2024 ballot despite text messages with an edited audio clip that suggest otherwise. Those messages have been received by many voters across the state.

    The amendment would enshrine school choice into the Colorado Constitution, protecting it from future legislative action, proponents have said.

    The CEA and its local branch, the Poudre Education Association, are opposed to the measure, as is the Poudre School District Board of Education, which unanimously passed a resolution against Amendment 80 this week. The CEA is an employee association representing teachers throughout the state.

    The text message, which was shared with the Coloradoan by a parent who received it, contains an audio clip underneath a picture of CEA President Kevin Vick. In the clip, Vick speaks about school choice, noting that it is required by state law, has been in place for 30 years and has bipartisan support.

    “And it has worked very well for students for a number of years,” Vick said.

    Underneath the picture and audio clip, the text message, reads: “The Colorado Teachers Union recently talked about the benefits of school choice:” along with a shortened version of what Vick said in the clip. It concludes with this: “Amendment 80 would let families keep the school choice we have in Colorado right now," and encourages voters to vote yes on Amendment 80.

    There is no mention or indication of who is responsible for creating and distributing the text message.

    Vick, in a statement from the CEA, said the text message is “blatantly misrepresenting the position of myself and thousands of teachers across the state.”

    Nicole Alvarado, interim president of the Poudre Education Association, and Poudre School District Board of Education President Kristen Draper also expressed concern that voters would construe the text message as an endorsement of Amendment 80.

    “The video has been manipulated,” Draper said Tuesday night, before the school board’s vote for a resolution opposing the amendment. “If you hear the CEA is supporting this, that is patently false.”

    Alvarado said several PEA members had reported receiving the text message to her on Oct. 17, and she received it herself on her cellphone the following day.

    “It’s really misleading, especially to our organization which sees it as an attack on public education and funding,” she said. "It really just opens that door to a voucher system to funding private schools with taxpayer dollars.”

    A CEA news release distributed Oct. 16 in response to the text message reiterated the opposition of Vick and the CEA to Amendment 80 while noting that the “Colorado Association of School Boards, the Colorado Association of School Executives, Stand for Children, The Colorado Statewide Parent Coalition and nearly 40 other organizations oppose Amendment 80 as a disastrous measure that could devastate funding for public schools.”

    Colorado’s school-choice law allows students in grades K-12 to attend any public school in the state, including charter schools, for free regardless of where in the state they live, provided there is space available.

    Proponents, including Kristi Burton Brown, former chair of the Colorado Republican party and a candidate for the Colorado Board of Education seat representing the 4th Congressional District, argue that choice needs to be in the state constitution to protect it.

    Members of the PSD Board of Education who spoke about the amendment before their vote to oppose it were all supportive of school choice, as well. Their opposition was based on the potential implications of putting “a parent’s right to direct their children’s education,” as the ballot language reads, into the state constitution, where that right could be expanded by the interpretation of courts to open the door to school vouchers in Colorado.

    Vouchers provide public money that families can use for either public or private education.

    “I have family who live in Arizona, and this was step one of a two-step process to a voucher system (there), so I adamantly oppose 80 specifically for that reason,” Draper said. “There is no need for public monies that are intended to go toward our students to go to private schools.”

    Reporter Kelly Lyell covers education, breaking news, some sports and other topics of interest for the Coloradoan. Contact him at kellylyell@coloradoan.com , x.com/KellyLyell and facebook.com/KellyLyell.news .

    This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Teachers' association, PSD school board warn of misleading text over Amendment 80

    Related Search

    Colorado Education AssociationSchool choiceK-12 educationFort Collins ColoradoanColorado Republican PartyColorado Board of education

    Comments / 31

    Add a Comment
    CapAm100
    6h ago
    Yes, the public schools have decided to negate parental rights, forcing people to take their children to private schools. The tax money should follow the child!
    bobo
    11h ago
    vote YES
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily23 hours ago
    Widely shared video shows political Halloween display destroyed by passerby in Denver neighborhood
    FOX31 Denver1 day ago
    Mechanics Name Car Brands With the Most Engine Problems
    Mens Journal2 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    What Jay Norvell said after CSU football's win over New Mexico
    The Coloradoan1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena21 hours ago
    Stolen Ballots Were Cast and Counted in Colorado, Cannot Be Removed: Election Officials
    Latin Times3 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today23 hours ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern11 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria17 hours ago
    JD Vance returns to Tucson to rally Republicans and woo independents
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    Leonardo DiCaprio shares presidential endorsement as 2024 election approaches
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy