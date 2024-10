The Fort Collins-area offensive line pipeline to high-level college football is poised to continue in the Class of 2026.

Fort Collins High School offensive tackle Mason Bandhauer announced his verbal commitment to Iowa State after an unofficial visit last weekend.

"1000% committed @CycloneFB!!," Bandhauer said in a post on X announcing his commitment.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound junior is currently a three-star recruit and the No. 4 player among Colorado Class of 26 players, according to 247 Sports' Composite rankings. He's also the No. 501 player overall and the No. 31 offensive tackle.

Bandhauer chose Iowa State over other pursuing schools like Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Mississippi State and local programs Colorado State and Wyoming.

The Cyclones are currently 7-0 and ranked 10th in the both college football polls after Bandhauer watched them pull off a dramatic 38-35 Big 12 win vs. UCF on Saturday.

The Lambkins' junior has dominated up front this season, helping Fort Collins (4-4) average 32.1 points per game with 23 rushing touchdowns.

Bandhauer also adds his name to the list of local standouts on the offensive line . Recent highlights include:

Fossil Ridge's Gage Ginther (Class of 2024, signed with Tennessee)

Rocky Mountain's Ethan Thomason (2023, signed with BYU)

Fossil Ridge's Trey Zuhn (2021, signed with Texas A&M)

Poudre's Justin Michael (2021, signed with Colorado State)

Poudre's Brian Crespo-Jacquez (2020, signed with Colorado State)

Bandhauer isn't the only star Fort Collins-area recruit on the offensive line.

Windsor's Deacon Schmitt is the No. 2 player in Colorado's Class of 2026 (per the 247 Sports Composite) and recently received offers from USC and Alabama , among other power-conference programs.

Chris Abshire covers high school and community sports for the Coloradoan.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins football star Mason Bandhauer announces commitment to top-10 Iowa State