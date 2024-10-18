Colorado State vs Air Force predictions, keys: Who wins Week 8 college football game?

Can the Colorado State football team win a game at Air Force for the first time since 2002?

That's one of the big questions on the line this week when CSU and Air Force battle for the Ram-Falcon Trophy.

Saturday's game (6 p.m., CBS Sports Network) is CSU's second Mountain West game of the season. Here are three keys and a prediction for the game.

Take the lead early

Air Force is not a good football team this season. It's harsh to say that bluntly, but it's true. The Falcons (1-5, 0-3 Mountain West) don't score the ball (16 points per game) and don't stop teams from scoring (29 points per game allowed).

The typically vaunted rushing game is only fifth in the Mountain West. Usually it's top-five in the nation.

But, be wary. Air Force finally had an offensive explosion last week with 474 yards of offense and 37 points (while allowing 52 to New Mexico).

All of this to say, CSU (3-3, 1-0 MW) needs to dictate the game early. Do not let Air Force get an early lead, gain confidence and begin to quickly drain the clock.

Confidence and doubt are funny things. Air Force has won seven-straight matchups in the series. Even though the Falcons only return four starters from last season, these players know the history. So do CSU's players.

The Rams cannot let the Falcons start to get their swagger.

Out Air Force, Air Force

CSU fans have nightmares over the typical Air Force game recently. The script has been something like this: Falcons run, run, run then hit a big pass play. Falcons have a lead, bleed clock and win the Ram-Falcon Trophy.

Time to flip it and do an Air Force on the Falcons. The Rams have been running the ball exceptionally well and are even close to matching Air Force's time of possession (31 minutes, 28 seconds for AFA this season and 30:47 for CSU).

The CSU offense showed great play-action pass ability last week to pair with the run. That's the formula. Expect a lot of Avery Morrow carries and some Jalen Dupree mixed in if Justin Marshall is out injured.

Then, hit the play-action. The Rams need at least one successful deep strike from Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi.

Find disruption on defense

Air Force may have found some of its offense last week. Quarterback Quentin Hayes ran for 103 yards and threw for 79. Fellow QB Josh Johnson ran for 49 and threw for another 70. The Falcons had 325 yards on the ground.

CSU will likely see multiple quarterbacks and some scheme tweaks. The Rams must be at attention for a variety of different things.

Winning first down against Air Force is always big. Forcing turnovers is even bigger. Two run-heavy teams means the clock moves fast and there are fewer offensive opportunities.

CSU's defense has rarely been disruptive this season. If the Rams force a couple turnovers in this one, it is hard to see a path to victory for Air Force.

Even if it's not turnovers, getting the Falcons out of rhythm and behind the chains is a must.

Colorado State vs Air Force score prediction

This is close to a must-win for Jay Norvell. The third-year CSU coach is 0-6 in rivalry games and it's been a long time since Air Force has had a down season like this. A loss would not look good.

The good news for CSU is, even with Tory Horton's season-ending injury, the Rams are set up to win a game like this.

CSU will run the ball well, make some key big pass plays and have one important swing play on defense.

CSU 24, Air Force 16.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado State vs Air Force predictions, keys: Who wins Week 8 college football game?