    • The Coloradoan

    Colorado Lottery Mega Millions, Pick 3 Midday results for Oct. 15, 2024

    By Coloradoan staff,

    2 days ago

    The Colorado Lottery offers multiple draw games for those aiming to win big. Here’s a look at Oct. 15, 2024, results for each game:

    Mega Millions

    22-34-44-54-62, Mega Ball: 03, Megaplier: 3

    Check Mega Millions payouts and previous drawings here.

    Pick 3

    Midday: 3-4-9

    Evening: 1-3-9

    Check Pick 3 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Cash 5

    17-20-21-29-30

    Lucky For Life

    15-20-21-24-38, Lucky Ball: 05

    Feeling lucky? Explore the latest lottery news & results

    Winning lottery numbers are sponsored by Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network .

    Where can you buy lottery tickets?

    Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

    You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network , in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

    Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY). 18+ (19+ in NE, 21+ in AZ). Physically present where Jackpocket operates. Jackpocket is not affiliated with any State Lottery. Eligibility Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Terms: jackpocket.com/tos .

    This results page was generated automatically using information from TinBu and a template written and reviewed by Fort Collins Coloradoan planner Holly Engelman. You can send feedback using this form .

    This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado Lottery Mega Millions, Pick 3 Midday results for Oct. 15, 2024

