    • The Coloradoan

    Poll: Vote for the Fort Collins-area Blue Federal Credit Union Athlete of the Week (Oct. 7)

    By Chris Abshire, Fort Collins Coloradoan,

    1 days ago

    The Coloradoan is proud to present our weekly Athlete of the Week series, partnering with Blue Federal Credit Union to honor the best Fort Collins-area high school athletes.

    There will be five nominees every week, and fans can vote every Monday through Wednesday at coloradoan.com/sports .

    The seventh edition of the 2024-25 school year is here, and it was a good week for variety, with nominees and standouts across nearly every fall sport.

    You can find the ballot below. Voting each week is open until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, with the winner announced on Thursday at coloradoan.com.

    Fans can nominate their favorite athletes (deadline: 11:59 p.m. every Sunday) and the Coloradoan Sports staff will ultimately select the nominees each week.

    Last week's winner: Fossil Ridge football QB named Fort Collins-area Blue Federal Credit Union Athlete of the Week

    If you have nominations for a future Athlete of the Week, please send them via email to ChrisAbshire@coloradoan.com for consideration.

    The following athletes are nominated for their performances from Sept. 30-Oct. 5.

    • Tatum Berg, Fossil Ridge girls cross country: The SaberCats senior won her first cross country event since her freshman season, winning the Pat Amato Classic girls race by nearly 30 seconds in 17 minutes, 48.8 seconds. Berg also helped Fossil finish runner-up in the girls team standings.
    • Kayla Cuckler, Heritage Christian girls volleyball: The Eagles senior was flying high at the net in a pair of sweeps last week. Cuckler combined for 27 kills, 12 digs and three aces as Heritage Christian improved to 14-1 overall and 6-0 in league play.
    • Will Hough, Fossil Ridge football: The SaberCats sophomore got his first major varsity action on offense and made it count with five carries for 108 yards and a touchdown in Fossil's 34-10 win at Legacy. Hough also added four tackles (one for a loss) with a quarterback hurry on defense.
    • Levi Hermsen, Fort Collins football: The Lambkins senior was electric again with the ball in his hands, accounting for 336 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in Fort Collins' 51-25 Homecoming win vs. Horizon. Hermsen had a dazzling 99-yard kickoff return touchdown plus nine catches for 96 yards and another TD.
    • Carson Holley, Rocky Mountain boys soccer: The Lobos junior scored both goals in Rocky's hard-fought 2-1 win over Eaglecrest. Holley scored one goal via a left-footed finish off a corner kick and scored again after kicking it over a defender to himself before lofting the ball over the goalkeeper.

    Vote here:

    Chris Abshire covers high school and community sports for the Coloradoan.

    This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Poll: Vote for the Fort Collins-area Blue Federal Credit Union Athlete of the Week (Oct. 7)

