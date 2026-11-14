The Colony’s warehouse scene is busy right now, and Nebraska Furniture Mart (NFM) is leading the way. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: NFM (Nebraska Furniture Mart)

NFM (Nebraska Furniture Mart) Location: The Colony, TX

The Colony, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.10 – $27.40 per hour

Lead a team on the 2nd shift (1:00–10:00 pm, Wednesdays & Thursdays off). You’ll coordinate workflow, train staff, help with safety, and be the go-to person when the supervisor is out. Comes with strong benefits: health insurance, paid holidays, PTO, staff discounts, 401(k) with match, and tuition help.

Employer: Nebraska Furniture Mart Inc.

Nebraska Furniture Mart Inc. Location: The Colony, TX

The Colony, TX Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.58 – $23.13 per hour

Hands-on warehouse role running equipment like pickers and pallet jacks on 2nd shift (1:00–9:30 pm, Wednesdays, Thursdays & Sundays off). You’ll move product, use scan guns, and help keep orders accurate. Includes paid holidays, PTO, discounts, 401(k) with match, and paid training.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.