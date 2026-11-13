📅 Learn about AI skills employers want

Curious how AI is changing the job market? Join Maria Joseph for an AI Literacy program at The Colony Public Library.

You’ll hear about:

Which AI skills employers are looking for

employers are looking for How AI is changing or eliminating jobs

How to stay authentic while using AI tools

while using AI tools How to prepare for AI-related interview questions

The program will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the Library Multipurpose Room.

If you’re job hunting, thinking about a career change, or just want to keep your skills current, this is a helpful session to catch.