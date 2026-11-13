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The Colony
📅 AI skills and job interview tips at the library Nov. 18
11 days ago
📅 Learn about AI skills employers want
Curious how AI is changing the job market? Join Maria Joseph for an AI Literacy program at The Colony Public Library.
You’ll hear about:
- Which AI skills employers are looking for
- How AI is changing or eliminating jobs
- How to stay authentic while using AI tools
- How to prepare for AI-related interview questions
The program will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the Library Multipurpose Room.
If you’re job hunting, thinking about a career change, or just want to keep your skills current, this is a helpful session to catch.
More Info: AI Literacy • The Colony, TX
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