The Colony’s food scene is growing fast, and kitchens here are busy. If you like working with people and don’t mind a fast pace, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cosm

Cosm Location: The Colony, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the kitchen for an immersive entertainment venue, keeping food quality high and the line running smooth. You’ll follow recipes, manage prep and cleanliness, and support a one-team, fast-paced environment with late nights and weekends.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 5208 S Colony Blvd, The Colony, TX 75056

Type: Full-time

Shift: Flexible – days, evenings, overnights + weekends

Salary: Not listed

Run the food side of a busy convenience store: oversee prep, rotate and stock food, keep displays looking good, and help train staff. Good fit if you like a mix of customer service, light supervision, and hands-on kitchen work.

Employer: TKS Restaurants (New School Mediterranean)

Location: The Colony, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook Mediterranean dishes to spec, keep your station clean, and work closely with the team to get plates out on time. Great for someone with line cook experience who wants a busy, modern kitchen without a full-time schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.