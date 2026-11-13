The Colony’s construction scene is busy, and that means solid leadership roles are popping up. If you’ve managed big builds before, this one is worth a look.

Employer: Kelley Construction, Inc.

Kelley Construction, Inc. Location: The Colony, TX

Salary: $75,000 – $100,000

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Lead complex commercial builds—restaurants, medical facilities, warehouses, office renovations, and more—for a multi-state general contractor. You’ll handle budgets, bids, schedules, subcontractors, and client relationships, with benefits including medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, disability, and 401(k)/403(b).

If this looks close to what you want, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.