🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in The Colony

The Colony’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady hiring in kitchens and dining rooms. If you like fast-paced work, there are solid options here from line cook to restaurant manager.

Employer: Darden – Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Darden – Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Location: The Colony, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location (weekly pay)

Hands-on kitchen role in a scratch kitchen, doing everything from chopping and grilling to plating. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, health and wealth benefits, dining discounts, and room to grow in a big restaurant group.

Employer: Studio Movie Grill

Location: The Colony, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Cook in a dine-in movie theater, preparing menu items to set recipes while keeping a clean, safe kitchen. Good fit if you have 1+ year of kitchen experience, can work nights/weekends, and want employee discounts, paid training, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Velvet Taco

Location: The Colony, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $60K–$70K + up to 10% quarterly bonus

Lead a high-energy, scratch-kitchen taco spot, overseeing daily operations, food quality, and team development. Comes with a 5-day work week, strong medical/dental/vision after 30 days, 401(k), paid time off, leadership development, and yes—free tacos.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible once you talk to a manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.