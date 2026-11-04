🛒 The Colony Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

The Colony has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from beauty retail to pizza shops to big-box furniture. Good options here whether you want part-time hours or a full-time career path.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: The Colony, TX

The Colony, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help guests find makeup, skincare, and hair products while keeping the store stocked and clean. Great fit if you love beauty, enjoy talking with customers, and want steady hours with ongoing training.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: The Colony, TX

The Colony, TX Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Take phone and in-person orders, make pizzas, and help keep the store running smoothly. Flexible scheduling (as little as 1 shift a week) makes this good for students or anyone needing extra income.

Employer: Nebraska Furniture Mart (NFM)

Location: The Colony, TX

The Colony, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: $64,306 – $79,740 annually

Lead and coach the sales team on the showroom floor, help close tough sales, and manage staffing and training. This is a solid next step if you have sales experience and want leadership responsibilities with strong benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.