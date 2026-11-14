When autumn leaves gather in the gutters and along the walkways, getting a yard ready for winter can take more than one person. On November 7, more than 250 volunteers across the Denver area helped older neighbors with that seasonal work.

The volunteers joined A Little Help’s annual Service Saturday. The Colorado nonprofit connects older adults with neighbors who can lend a hand, from rides and friendly visits to practical jobs around the house. For this event, volunteers went to homes across the metro area to rake leaves, clean gutters, and take on other yard work before winter.

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One group included University of Denver student Hamzah Clark. In the Wash Park neighborhood, he and fellow volunteers raked leaves and cleaned gutters at a resident’s home. Clark said the day made him feel more connected to his community and gave him a chance to make a direct difference.

The work mattered, but Clark said the reassurance mattered too: “We can rake her leaves, but what is more important is that she knows people are here to help her if she needs it.”

Service Saturday is one part of A Little Help’s year-round work. The nonprofit also connects older adults with volunteer drivers, friendly visitors, and neighbors who can help with technology or errands. On this Saturday, that broader neighbor-to-neighbor approach took shape outdoors, through a morning of practical help.

A cleared yard can make the colder months easier to manage. A cleaned gutter is one less task for a homeowner to handle alone. And a visit from a student volunteer can help make the neighborhood feel a little more familiar.

The service day is built around seasonal chores, but its impact reaches beyond the piles of leaves. As Clark put it, the most important part was knowing the resident had people nearby, ready to help. Sometimes community care looks like a ride to an appointment or a friendly visit. On this Saturday, it looked like neighbors with rakes, gloves, and a few hours to give.

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