JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., November 13, 2026 — Tony Michaels, an Eldon-raised storyteller and creator of Five Minutes in America, has won his group and advanced to the Quarterfinals of the 2026 Top Host competition. His official contestant page places him in the top 1% of hosts in the competition.

Michaels grew up near Eldon and spent childhood summers at the Lake of the Ozarks. Now based in Jefferson City, he draws on that background to tell stories about small-town life, neighbors and the experiences Americans share.

His weekday storytelling series, Five Minutes in America, follows life in the fictional Ozarks town of Coffman’s Landing. Alongside the series, Michaels travels to community events and local businesses to record conversations with the people who give Missouri towns their character.

Top Host offers its grand-prize winner a six-episode podcast produced by iHeartRadio, $25,000 and a guest appearance on an episode of On Air with Ryan Seacrest. The competition is operated by Colossal.

Top Host also raises funds benefiting the Ryan Seacrest Foundation through Action Initiative Team, a public charity. A portion of the funds raised covers fundraising costs, expenses and fees.

Quarterfinal voting resumes Monday, November 16, at noon Central. Votes reset for the new round, which is scheduled to end November 25. The first-place competitor in each Quarterfinal group advances to the Semifinals. Eligible supporters can cast one free vote every 24 hours after verification; no donation is required.

Michaels credits the daily voters, donors and supporters who shared his story with friends for helping him advance.

For radio and television interviews, contact Michaels below. Interview topics include his Lake of the Ozarks roots, the creation of Five Minutes in America and the supporters who helped him reach the Quarterfinals.

Contestant page:

https://tophost.org/2026/tony-michaels

Listen:

https://www.thecoffmanchronicle.com/s/five-minutes-in-america

Competition rules:

https://tophost.org/rules

MEDIA CONTACT

Tony Michaels

thetonymichaels@gmail.com