Target is bringing plenty of surprises to the Christmas food aisle this season. In its 2026 holiday shopping preview, the retailer says it has more than 250 new food and beverage items, with everything from nostalgic sweets to party-ready snacks competing for a spot on holiday tables.

If making Christmas hot chocolate bombs is already a favorite tradition, several of Target’s cocoa-inspired treats should feel right at home. Others are more unexpected. Here are 10 especially tempting finds for Christmas 2026 as the calendar heads toward 2027.

1. Favorite Day gingerbread ice cream sandwiches

Gingerbread usually means cookies, but Target has turned the flavor into a frozen dessert. Each four-count box pairs vanilla ice cream with gingerbread cookies. It is an easy way to serve something festive without turning on the oven, especially after a big holiday dinner.

2. Favorite Day sugar cookie cold-foam topping

This seasonal refrigerated topping brings sugar-cookie flavor to homemade coffee drinks. Made with real cream, it is designed for iced coffee and lattes, but Target also suggests trying it on cocoa, pancakes or desserts. That makes it an unusually versatile addition to a Christmas breakfast spread.

3. Favorite Day peppermint and white chocolate popcorn

For movie nights and snack bowls, Target has a sweet popcorn seasoned with peppermint and white-chocolate flavor. The 5.5-ounce bag offers a different way to bring the familiar candy-cane combination to the table, without another plate of cookies.

4. Favorite Day 12 Days of Christmas Cookies advent calendar

This edible countdown puts cookies at the center of the holiday anticipation. Instead of another chocolate-only calendar, the 12-day package offers a small treat to open each day. It is a fun option for families who enjoy having a little December ritual.

5. Favorite Day holiday frozen macarons

Target’s 12-count frozen macaron assortment comes with six flavors: gingerbread, chocolate peppermint, hazelnut, pistachio, dark chocolate and salted caramel. Just thaw and serve, making these a convenient choice when a dessert platter needs something a little more dressed up.

6. Favorite Day red and green holiday tortilla chips

Not everything on a Christmas snack table needs to be sweet. Target’s red-and-green tortilla chips bring seasonal color to an otherwise everyday party food. Pair them with salsa, queso or guacamole for a festive-looking appetizer that does not require a special recipe.

7. Favorite Day rosemary garlic holiday trail mix

For guests who prefer savory snacks, this six-ounce holiday mix takes a rosemary-and-garlic direction rather than leaning on chocolate or peppermint. It is a useful counterpoint to the sweet treats, especially when putting together a snack board for a gathering.

8. Favorite Day cocoa and marshmallow cookie dough

Hot chocolate flavors also show up in Target’s refrigerated cookie-dough lineup. The 16-ounce cocoa-and-marshmallow variety gives holiday bakers an easy starting point for fresh cookies. It is a good pick for anyone who wants the smell of baking cookies without mixing dough from scratch.

9. Favorite Day hot chocolate frosted sugar cookies

These ready-to-eat frosted sugar cookies take their inspiration from another winter favorite: hot chocolate. Target lists them in a 10-count package, making them simple to add to a cookie tray or set out for a casual holiday get-together.

10. Favorite Day snickerdoodle holiday snack mix

The cinnamon-sugar spirit of snickerdoodle cookies gets a snack-mix twist in this seven-ounce seasonal offering. It is an appealing alternative for people who like the classic holiday flavor but want something to nibble during gift wrapping or a Christmas movie marathon.

These are seasonal products, so selection and availability can vary by location and change as Christmas approaches. For shoppers planning holiday treats in the final weeks of 2026, Target’s lineup offers plenty beyond the usual candy canes.