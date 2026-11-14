Another Ohio town has lost a discount grocery option, adding to concerns about shrinking grocery access across the state. The Save A Lot at 307 E. Decatur Street in Kenton closed Saturday, November 14, after the company confirmed the plan on November 10.

A Save A Lot spokesperson told local radio station WKTN that “changing market dynamics” drove the decision. The company thanked customers and team members for supporting the location but did not announce a replacement store or provide other details.

What Kenton shoppers are losing

Save A Lot built its business around lower-priced groceries, private-label products, fresh produce and meat. Before the closure, the Kenton store’s official page also listed cash, credit, EBT and WIC among its accepted payment methods.

That made the store a practical stop for shoppers watching their budgets or using food benefits. Its departure does not leave Kenton without groceries, but it does remove one of the city’s dedicated discount supermarket choices.

Other options remain along East Columbus Street. Walmart lists a Supercenter with grocery pickup and delivery at 1241 E. Columbus Street, while Kroger operates at 981 E. Columbus Street. Those stores will likely absorb some of the business, although every closure can change how far residents travel, which weekly specials they can use and how many retailers compete for their grocery dollars.

Unlike a big-box supercenter, Save A Lot is centered on groceries and value pricing. That difference matters in a small market: replacing one shopping trip with another store may also mean changing brands, sale cycles and familiar routines.

For regular customers, price will not be the only consideration. Store hours, transportation, access to weekly promotions and preferred private-label products can all shape whether another retailer feels like a true substitute for the closed location.

The impact on workers is still unclear

Save A Lot acknowledged the store’s team members in its statement but did not say how many people worked at the Kenton location. It also did not disclose whether employees were laid off, transferred or offered positions elsewhere, so the local job impact remains unknown.

The closure comes during a wider contraction for the discount grocer. Grocery Dive reported in August that Save A Lot’s footprint had fallen from roughly 1,000 locations in 2020 to about 650 in 2026, a total the company confirmed. A Save A Lot executive said stores that left the network were generally locations the company did not view as viable over the long term.

For Kenton, the immediate change is simpler: a familiar low-price supermarket is gone, and shoppers now have one fewer place to compare grocery prices. The company has not said what will happen next at the Decatur Street property.