While some restaurant chains have been scaling back in North Carolina, Bubbakoo’s Burritos is heading in the opposite direction. The Mexican-fusion chain has signed a development agreement for two new restaurants, one in Greensboro and the other in High Point.

The November 3, 2026, announcement names local restaurant operator Anil Varma as the franchise partner behind both locations. Neither restaurant is open yet, and the company has not announced addresses, construction schedules or grand-opening dates.

Illustrative burrito photograph. This is not a Bubbakoo’s menu item or either planned North Carolina restaurant.

Where are the two new restaurants planned?

Greensboro and High Point, both in the Piedmont Triad, are the two confirmed markets in Varma’s agreement. That is as specific as the announced plans get for now. Local reporting says the company is still choosing sites, so there is no shopping center, street address or construction site for customers to visit.

Varma currently operates a Mexican restaurant in Winston-Salem and has previous experience with Dunkin’. This is his first Bubbakoo’s franchise deal. The two-restaurant commitment is for Greensboro and High Point, not Winston-Salem, even though that city is also on the chain’s list of markets it would like to grow into.

Bubbakoo’s says it sees room for another eight to 10 restaurants around the Triad. That figure describes possible future franchise opportunities, not additional signed openings under Varma’s agreement. The chain has also identified the Raleigh area as a market for further growth.

Bubbakoo’s is already serving North Carolina customers

The chain made its North Carolina debut in Durham on February 17, 2026, before opening a Cary restaurant on July 13. The Durham location is at 8202 Renaissance Parkway, while Cary’s is at 337 Sembler Lane in Cary Park Town Center. Those restaurants are already open and are not included in the two-location expansion announced for the Triad.

Bubbakoo’s online location directory also lists a restaurant in Concord, at 3805 Concord Parkway South. That listing is separate from the newly announced Greensboro and High Point projects.

The concept began in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, in 2008 and has grown into a multi-state fast-casual chain. Its menu mixes familiar burrito-shop staples with less traditional combinations, giving customers a choice between building their own meal and ordering one of the brand’s signature creations.

What can customers expect on the menu?

Along with customizable burritos, bowls, tacos and quesadillas, Bubbakoo’s offers creations such as its Papi Hibachi Burrito, made with steak and shrimp, and its Nashville Hot Chicken Burrito. The menu also features Chiwawas, crispy rice-and-cheese balls that can be loaded with different fillings and toppings.

For Greensboro and High Point diners, the important distinction is timing: a franchise agreement means the restaurants are planned, not that their doors are about to open. Store sites will have to be selected and developed before the chain can announce reliable opening dates.

Until then, North Carolina customers can visit the chain’s existing locations. Greensboro and High Point residents will need to watch for specific site announcements to find out where Bubbakoo’s will land next.