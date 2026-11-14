Panera Bread is preparing a holiday giveaway that could send collectors lining up on December 3: glass snowman cups packaged as a mystery surprise. There is a catch, though. Customers must spend at least $25 in person, and each participating café will have just 12 free cups to give away.

The announcement arrives amid a wave of collectible drinkware promotions, including Starbucks’ returning Bearista glass cups. Panera’s snowmen are a separate promotion, with stricter ordering rules than its usual food and drink purchases.

Panera Bread restaurant in Lincoln, Nebraska (2023 file photograph). The new snowman cups are not pictured.

How to get a free snowman cup

According to Panera’s November 5 announcement, the offer is available on Thursday, December 3, 2026, to the first 12 customers who make a qualifying purchase at each participating U.S. café. Shoppers must spend at least $25 at the cashier, excluding taxes, discounts and rewards.

Ordering through a kiosk, Rapid Pick-Up, drive-thru or delivery will not qualify. Catering and third-party ordering platforms are also excluded, and Sip Club redemptions do not count toward the required purchase. The offer is limited to one cup per person and cannot be combined with other coupons or offers.

That makes this different from simply adding a holiday drink to a mobile order. Customers hoping to get one should confirm that their local café is participating and plan to order directly from the counter. Once the first 12 qualifying purchases have been made, that location’s giveaway allocation is gone.

Two snowman designs—and no choosing

The glass cups come in two festive designs, each concealed inside a mystery box. One snowman has a playful, winking expression, while the other has a more traditional look. Buyers will not know which design they received until they open the box.

Panera also plans to sell a limited number of the collectible cups through its online Panera Shop for $25 apiece, plus applicable taxes and shipping. The company has not specified how much online inventory will be offered or announced a guaranteed online availability date.

The paid online option may appeal to collectors who cannot reach a café early, but it is not a promise of unlimited stock. The December 3 giveaway and the online sale have different purchase requirements.

Panera’s holiday menu has new drinks and desserts

The snowman promotion accompanies Panera’s seasonal menu, which began arriving at bakery-cafés during the week of November 5. The lineup includes Peppermint White Mocha and Pistachio White Mocha, each offered as a latte, iced coffee or Frozen Java.

The peppermint drinks are finished with peppermint bark pieces, while the pistachio versions get a pistachio topping. Dessert choices include a new Cocoa Marshmallow Cake Slice with chocolate chips and marshmallow bark, plus the returning iced shortbread Mitten Cookie.

Those menu items can be ordered through Panera’s usual dine-in, delivery, Rapid Pick-Up and drive-thru channels, subject to local availability. But those convenient options will not count toward the special December 3 cup giveaway.

What to remember before December 3

The biggest details are the date, the purchase minimum and the small supply: December 3 only, at least $25 spent with an in-person cashier, and just 12 cups per participating café. Taxes, discounts and rewards will not help shoppers reach the threshold. Anyone interested mainly in the holiday drinks can try those separately without waiting for the cup event.