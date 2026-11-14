Florida Avenue Brewing permanently closed its Liquid Garden brewery and taproom in Tampa’s Seminole Heights neighborhood on November 1, ending the location’s run after just over three years. The loss follows other recent craft-beer shutdowns, including an inclusive Wisconsin brewery that wound down as costs rose.

The company said the Liquid Garden had not performed at the level needed to keep it operating for the long term. Closing the location allows Florida Avenue Brewing to focus its energy and resources elsewhere in the business.

Chief executive Anthony Derby also pointed to lingering changes in the craft-beer industry following the pandemic. He said the company has seen double-digit growth in distribution sales, suggesting the Tampa closure is a decision about one location rather than the end of the Florida Avenue Brewing brand.

Illustrative brewery image; not the closed Tampa facility.

A small-batch brewery and taproom

Liquid Garden opened at 4315 N. Florida Avenue on May 5, 2023. Florida Avenue Brewing described the site as a 4,000-square-foot innovation brewing facility specializing in experimental releases. It included 16 beer taps, a full liquor bar, an outdoor patio and food service.

The location was designed as a home for small-batch and one-off beers, while the company’s larger operation handled its core products. Its opening was also a homecoming for a brand that took its name from Florida Avenue and traces its roots to Tampa in 2010.

The Seminole Heights space served beers including the company’s blueberry wheat ale, hazy IPA and light lager, along with taproom-only creations. That experimental role made the closing more than the loss of a neighborhood bar: it also ends brewing operations at the site.

The larger Wesley Chapel brewery remains open

Florida Avenue Brewing’s flagship brewery and restaurant in Wesley Chapel remains in operation. That larger facility produces the company’s main beer lineup and continues to host events, tours and taproom service.

Derby said the company can hold multiple related licenses in Florida and did not rule out opening more taprooms in the future. The company’s beer continues to be distributed within the state.

No job-loss total was announced for the Liquid Garden closing. The company also has not disclosed what will happen to the Tampa space or whether affected employees were offered positions at the Wesley Chapel operation.

For Seminole Heights, the shutdown ends a short but distinctive chapter for a locally rooted brewery. Florida Avenue Brewing continues elsewhere, but its small-batch Liquid Garden on the street that inspired the company’s name is now permanently closed.