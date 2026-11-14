Chick-fil-A is giving its chicken-and-waffles experiment another twist. The chain announced four new waffle breakfast sandwiches for a limited test in just three cities: Tampa, Florida; Chicago, Illinois; and Raleigh, North Carolina. The trial is scheduled to begin November 16 at select restaurants.

There’s a trade-off for customers elsewhere. Chick-fil-A set November 14 as the last day for its nationwide Chicken & Waffles Sandwiches, while supplies last. That limited-time promotion is separate from Chick-fil-A’s new permanent spicy dipping sauce, which was also announced for November 16.

File photo of a Chick-fil-A meal, not one of the newly announced waffle sandwiches.

Four new waffle sandwiches, three test markets

The breakfast lineup gives familiar morning combinations a waffle makeover. The four choices are Chicken, Egg & Cheese; Bacon, Egg & Cheese; Sausage, Egg & Cheese; and Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Egg & Cheese.

Chick-fil-A also says participating restaurants will continue offering its existing Chicken & Waffles Breakfast Sandwich, with a choice of Original, Spicy or Grilled chicken filet. That’s five waffle-style breakfast sandwich choices in those test locations, not five newly created recipes.

The catch: These items are intended for breakfast hours only, from restaurant opening until 10:30 a.m. And even within Tampa, Chicago and Raleigh, participation is limited to certain restaurants rather than every Chick-fil-A in the city.

What happened to the nationwide chicken and waffles?

Chick-fil-A first brought its Chicken & Waffles Sandwiches to restaurants nationwide on August 24 after testing the concept in smaller markets. The fall offering was always described as limited-time, with a smaller breakfast sandwich and a larger version available later in the day.

The original sandwiches paired maple-flavored waffles with a chicken filet, applewood-smoked bacon and honey butter spread, with syrup on the side. Customers could choose Original, Spicy or Grilled chicken, depending on the sandwich.

In a November 9 announcement reported by QSR Magazine, the company said the nationwide promotion would end after November 14, subject to remaining supplies. It also laid out the new three-city breakfast test, giving the waffle idea another chance in a narrower setting.

Can customers outside those cities get the new sandwiches?

Not under the announced test. Chick-fil-A has not said the four new waffle sandwiches are headed to all its U.S. restaurants. The limited experiment is designed to help the company learn which combinations customers prefer before deciding what comes next.

Prices, an exact list of participating restaurants and an end date for the test were not included in the announcement. That matters for anyone hoping to make a special breakfast trip: Living in one of the three cities doesn’t guarantee a nearby location will carry the new items.

The practical move is to check the Chick-fil-A app for menu availability at a specific restaurant before heading out, particularly because breakfast ends at 10:30 a.m. The chain has announced a promising new lineup, but a nationwide return for chicken and waffles has not been promised.