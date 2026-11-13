The planned shutdown follows other recent changes at major U.S. food plants, but its impact will be especially large in Macon, Missouri. Conagra Brands plans to permanently close its food manufacturing facility there in January 2027, affecting 442 jobs.

Closure planned for January

Conagra notified employees on November 9 that the Macon plant is scheduled to close on January 15, 2027. The official Missouri WARN list classifies the action as a closing and says 442 workers will be affected.

A copy of the notice provided to local media says the company expects employee separations to occur over a 14-day period beginning January 15. It also describes the shutdown of the facility at 204 Vine Street as permanent and says the plant will close in its entirety.

Conagra said the decision came after a review of its manufacturing network and reflects an effort to operate more efficiently while meeting the needs of the business. The company said it is grateful for employees’ contributions and intends to treat affected workers fairly and respectfully through the transition.

A plant tied to familiar frozen meals

The Macon facility supplies ingredients to other Conagra plants for frozen meal brands including Healthy Choice, Banquet and Marie Callender’s, according to the company’s careers website. Conagra has not publicly detailed where that work will move or whether the closure will change product availability.

The announcement is particularly striking because the company unveiled a $29.1 million expansion in May 2025. Missouri economic development officials said that project would add 26 jobs and retain 340 positions while upgrading equipment, increasing production capacity and adding raw-meat processing capabilities.

At the time, the state described Conagra as Macon County’s largest employer and highlighted the company’s presence in the area for more than 100 years. The expansion qualified for the Missouri Works program, which can provide eligible businesses with access to withholding taxes or tax credits tied to job creation and retention.

Support for affected workers

State workforce officials said affected employees can turn to Missouri Job Centers for one-on-one help with job searches, résumés, interview preparation and training opportunities. Missouri’s Rapid Response program also supports communities facing major layoffs and plant closures.

The closure is still planned rather than completed, and the January timeline leaves several details unresolved. Conagra has not publicly announced severance terms, plans for the Macon property or how production will be reorganized after the plant shuts down.