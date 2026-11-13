California’s restaurant landscape has lost another gathering place, joining a growing list of beloved California restaurants that recently closed. Zio Fraedo’s on the Vallejo waterfront served its final customers on October 25 after 20 years of Italian meals, marina views and milestone celebrations.

Owners Tony and Sherry LoForte said they could not reach a sustainable lease agreement with the City of Vallejo, which owns the property. They said the proposed monthly rent would exceed what the restaurant could support. Food, labor and supply costs had already climbed, and the business had eliminated lunch service after the pandemic reduced revenue.

A waterfront room made for occasions

Zio Fraedo’s occupied a sprawling Tudor-style building beside Vallejo Municipal Marina. The dining room and bar looked toward the water, while smaller rooms gave families, companies and community groups space for private events. Weddings, anniversaries, rehearsal dinners, banquets and holiday parties became as central to its identity as dinner itself.

The menu mixed Italian and continental favorites rather than chasing a narrow trend. Guests could order pasta, fried ravioli, calamari, prime rib, seafood, burgers and house desserts. The bar offered happy-hour plates and cocktails, making the restaurant useful for both a casual stop and a dressed-up celebration.

Twenty years ended by the numbers

The LoFortes said they negotiated extensively but could not make the city’s proposed rent work. Tony LoForte also pointed to tariffs, food inflation and other rising operating expenses. The restaurant had already shortened its schedule, closing early in the week and shifting away from lunch as the economics of the Vallejo location tightened.

The closure did not end the family’s restaurant story. Zio Fraedo’s in Pleasant Hill remains open, carrying forward a business whose roots reach back to 1975, when “Uncle Freddy” and Tony LoForte Sr. opened a small pizza-and-spaghetti restaurant. But Vallejo lost the waterfront branch that had served its own community for two decades.

Why Vallejo customers will miss it

Many restaurants become beloved because of a signature dish. Zio Fraedo’s also became attached to the occasions that unfolded inside it. Customers returned for anniversary dinners, charity events, family parties and banquets, often measuring the years by the celebrations held in the same rooms.

The setting amplified that connection. A meal beside the marina felt distinct from an ordinary night out, while the large dining spaces made the restaurant one of the city’s practical choices for gathering a crowd. Its departure leaves Vallejo without a familiar combination of Italian comfort food, waterfront atmosphere and room for community celebrations. The Pleasant Hill restaurant preserves the name, but it cannot replace 20 years of memories made beside the water.