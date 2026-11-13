McDonald’s is trying a new approach to budget meals at about 1,900 U.S. restaurants. One example under discussion pairs a McChicken sandwich with small fries for $3.50. But that price and combination aren’t guaranteed at every location—and the new program isn’t nationwide.

The experiment arrives after diners debated whether an $8 Quarter Pounder meal was really a bargain. McDonald’s is now testing different ways to make an inexpensive order feel straightforward, rather than asking customers to piece together separate promotions.

File photograph of a McDonald’s menu in Los Angeles in 2023; the image does not show the new test bundles.

What McDonald’s is testing

During a November 4 earnings call, CEO Chris Kempczinski said the company had begun an eight-week trial in roughly 1,900 restaurants across a handful of regions. The test began in late October and features two approaches to affordable ordering.

One is a mix-and-match format, letting customers choose from eligible items to create a lower-priced combination. The other is a fixed bundle with a predetermined group of items and a set price. McDonald’s wants to see which approach customers prefer and which restaurants can offer consistently.

A McChicken sandwich with small fries for $3.50 was described as one example of a possible bundle, according to the Associated Press. It is not a confirmed nationwide menu item. McDonald’s has not published a complete list of participating test locations, exact combinations or prices for every market.

The test is only part of the picture. Franchisees representing approximately 4,000 additional restaurants have separately introduced similar entry-level bundles rather than waiting for the company’s results. Those independently chosen deals do not necessarily match the formal test offers.

Together, the test restaurants and those additional franchisee-operated locations represent more than 40% of McDonald’s U.S. system, the company said. That still leaves plenty of restaurants where customers may see different specials.

Why the chain is revisiting value

McDonald’s has a clear reason to focus on lower prices: Americans have been visiting its restaurants less often. U.S. comparable sales declined 0.2% during the July-to-September quarter, even though the company said spending per visit helped offset some of the decline in customer counts.

The company said its performance improved in September and October after restoring some digital offers and directing more marketing toward value meals. But executives also acknowledged that existing promotions have not fully solved the problem of giving customers compelling entry-level options.

McDonald’s already offers $5 and $6 meal deals, Extra Value Meals and app-only discounts. The latest experiment is meant to complement those choices, not automatically replace them. Exactly what a new nationwide program would include depends on the test results.

When could the new deals go nationwide?

McDonald’s says it hopes to launch a national value program in early 2027 after reviewing the eight-week trial. That is a goal, not a firm launch date, and the company has not announced a final nationwide menu or price list.

For now, customers looking for a less expensive meal should check their local restaurant’s menu and the McDonald’s app. An offer available at one franchise may not be available a few miles away, and test prices could change.

The $3.50 chicken-and-fries example is attention-grabbing, but the larger decision is still ahead: which low-priced bundles can McDonald’s make widely available without losing the customers it hopes to win back?