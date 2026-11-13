Montana’s Buc-ee’s rumors have a new talking point since our earlier look at why the state still has no Buc-ee’s. A comment from the travel center chain’s co-founder has prompted fresh local speculation, but it is not an announcement that Buc-ee’s is coming to Montana.

Buc-ee’s has not announced a Montana location, named a city, confirmed a site or shared an opening timeline for the state. For now, this remains a rumor story—not a proposed, permitted or under-construction store.

Why the rumors resurfaced

At the August 17 opening of Buc-ee’s in Benton, Arkansas, co-founder and CEO Arch “Beaver” Aplin III said the company has plenty of growth opportunities and values “conservative, business-friendly” states with strong workforces. A Montana outlet later connected that comment to the state and asked whether its political and business climate could improve its odds of landing a Buc-ee’s.

That was enough to restart the familiar conversation. Montana has interstate corridors, long driving distances and a road-trip culture that seems like a natural match for Buc-ee’s. Billings, with access to Interstates 90 and 94, is often the first place fans mention. Bozeman and Missoula also appear in wish-list discussions because of their growth and tourism traffic.

What the comment does—and doesn’t—mean

Aplin’s remarks offered a glimpse at one factor Buc-ee’s considers when expanding. He did not mention Montana, promise a move into the state or identify any potential location there.

That distinction matters because Buc-ee’s expansion projects usually leave a much clearer trail. A real development tends to involve a named community, a large site near a major highway, planning or zoning filings, road-improvement discussions and eventually a company announcement.

Montana does not appear on Buc-ee’s current list of estimated openings. The company’s published pipeline stretches through 2031 and includes projects in states such as Louisiana, Kansas, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida and South Carolina, but not Montana.

That absence does not rule out Montana forever. Buc-ee’s often spends years moving from early local discussions to construction, and its published schedule already reaches several years ahead. Montana could still attract attention later, but the existing pipeline shows why fans should treat a possible location as a long-term idea rather than a near-term arrival.

What to watch next

The strongest sign of genuine movement would be a land deal or local planning application tied to Buc-ee’s or an affiliated developer. A statement from Buc-ee’s or a Montana economic-development official would be even more decisive.

Until one of those things happens, the political fit is simply a new argument for hopeful fans—not evidence of a Montana store. The state may suit part of Buc-ee’s expansion formula, but there is still a wide gap between sounding like a fit and becoming an announced project.