West Virginia diners have already watched two longtime restaurants close this year, and the losses did not stop there. In just over a month, a Morgantown café, a Huntington bar-and-grill and an East Cass gathering place all shut their doors.

Terra Café’s closure is permanent. Huntington Ale House described its shutdown as “until further notice,” so its story may not be finished, while Cass Trading Company announced that it had closed without offering a reopening plan. For now, three communities are missing places built around familiar food and everyday routines.

Terra Café in Morgantown

Terra Café closed permanently on September 28 after 15 years in business. The café opened in September 2011 and grew from a handy stop for rail-trail users into a Morgantown staple. Its farewell thanked regular customers and employees for years of celebrations, laughter and shared meals.

“Fresh, local and made from scratch” was more than a slogan. Terra sourced from West Virginia farms when possible and welcomed diners looking for vegetarian-friendly choices alongside hearty sandwiches. The Thai peanut wrap and Terra Turkey were popular orders, while longtime chef Lauren Hartman once named the Salmon Omega with baby beets as her personal favorite. Lunch regulars, local suppliers and community fundraisers all helped give the café its neighborhood character.

Huntington Ale House in Huntington

Huntington Ale House closed on October 11, saying it would remain shut until further notice. The locally owned family restaurant had operated downtown since 2013. Its announcement thanked staff, family, friends and customers, and offered refunds for active gift cards. The announcement did not include a reopening date.

The Ale House built its identity around steaks, burgers, ribs and 48 beers on tap. Its signature dish was penne macaroni and cheese in a homemade white sauce, served plain or loaded with toppings such as pulled pork, Cajun chicken or steak. Weekend prime rib and affordable weekday lunches made it a dependable stop for both celebrations and ordinary workday meals.

Cass Trading Company in East Cass

Cass Trading Company closed in early November. Its current name and ownership were in place by summer 2024, giving this version of the business a run of at least two years. It was not affiliated with the still-open Cass Company Store or Shay’s Restaurant across the Greenbrier River.

This was more than a grill. Eight hotel rooms, a convenience store and a gift shop shared the building, making it a practical base for railroad riders, trail users and other visitors. The kitchen served breakfast, burgers and pizza made with homemade sauce, plus milkshakes, fudge and locally baked treats. In its goodbye, the business said the friendships, conversations and laughter would remain long after the doors closed.

These restaurants filled very different needs, but each offered something difficult to replace: food with a local point of view and a comfortable place where customers could return again and again.