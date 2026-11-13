Kansas now has its own local chapter in the wave of grocery-store closures reshaping shopping options across the country. Jody’s Market, the only grocery store in downtown Lawrence, closed November 6 after a little more than two years in business.

Owner Reanna Slagle said business had been slow for months and the small market was no longer sustainable. Higher prices made it difficult to compete with larger grocers, while customers with tighter budgets became less willing to pay an extra dollar or two for the convenience of shopping downtown.

Illustrative grocery-store image.

The market was built for downtown shoppers

Reanna and Chad Slagle opened Jody’s Market on July 3, 2024, at 10 East Ninth Street. Their idea was closer to a neighborhood bodega than a full-size supermarket: a pedestrian-friendly place where downtown residents and workers could pick up staples without driving across town.

The compact store carried produce, flour, eggs, coffee, snacks and grab-and-go foods. It also stocked local and specialty brands, along with options for shoppers seeking vegetarian, vegan or allergy-conscious products.

The store was also designed with accessibility in mind. Slagle said before opening that the aisles would accommodate wheelchairs and walkers, while the limited assortment would balance affordable basics with products from small local suppliers.

Small-batch ordering was part of the model. The owners hoped to reduce food waste while offering enough everyday products to make the shop useful for nearby apartments, office workers and service-industry employees.

The market was named for Reanna’s mother, Jody, who died in 2021. Slagle described the business as a tribute to her mother’s resilience, giving the closing a more personal weight than a routine corporate decision to trim an underperforming location.

Lawrence still has supermarkets—but not downtown

The closure does not leave Lawrence without grocery shopping. Dillons lists four stores in the city, including a full-service location at 1740 Massachusetts Street, and shoppers can also use Checkers Foods and Hy-Vee elsewhere in Lawrence.

What disappears is the only grocery option inside the downtown district itself. Slagle said that gap could make it harder to support more residential growth downtown, especially for people who value being able to handle daily errands on foot.

Worker and replacement plans remain unclear

The owners did not disclose how many employees were affected, so the closure should not be described as a confirmed layoff of a specific number of workers. No replacement grocery tenant had been announced when the closing was confirmed.

Jody’s Market held a closing sale before its final day and thanked the regular customers who supported it. The short run shows the challenge of operating a tiny independent grocery store when price-sensitive shoppers can choose from much larger competitors nearby.