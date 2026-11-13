Another company behind Florida’s century-old Mancini pepper products has entered bankruptcy. Mancini Foods LLC filed for Chapter 11 protection on November 4, becoming the third related business to seek protection as the Zolfo Springs food maker tries to deal with mounting debt and a production shutdown.

The new filing comes nearly a month after the separate bankruptcy of Mancini Brands LLC. This time, court schedules provide a sharper picture of the financial trouble: Mancini Foods lists approximately $3.03 million in liabilities against $432,200 in assets.

Illustrative photograph of fresh red bell peppers, not Mancini-branded products or the company’s Florida facility.

What the latest Florida bankruptcy filing says

Mancini Foods LLC filed its voluntary petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida, in Tampa, under case number 8:26-bk-10123. The company elected Subchapter V, a streamlined part of Chapter 11 designed for qualifying smaller businesses. This is not a Chapter 7 liquidation filing.

Its financial schedules list $432,200 in inventory and no owned real estate. The approximately $3.03 million in scheduled debts are classified as unsecured, including about $177,000 in priority claims that involve taxes and wages. Those figures belong to Mancini Foods LLC specifically, not to all three affiliated debtors combined.

Hancock Whitney Bank appears among the largest creditors with a claim of approximately $1.03 million. The U.S. Small Business Administration is listed at $500,000. Six produce growers and shippers are listed as being owed a combined $338,800, although the company disputes those six claims. The list includes Florida farms and Canadian pepper suppliers.

Three related companies are now in court

Two affiliated businesses, A&D Mancini LLC and Mancini Brands LLC, filed their own Subchapter V cases on October 8. The first two cases were placed under joint administration. On November 4, the companies filed motions seeking to bring the new Mancini Foods case into that arrangement. Those new requests are not themselves court approval.

The family business dates to 1922 and became known for roasted and fried peppers, onions and other Italian-style pantry products. Its 50,000-square-foot operation in Hardee County supplied grocery shoppers, including customers familiar with the brand from Publix shelves.

But production stopped in January 2026 amid a shortage of working capital. According to the new company’s financial disclosures, gross revenue fell from approximately $2.25 million in 2024 to $1.64 million in 2025, followed by just $52,691 from January through its November 4 filing.

What happens to Mancini peppers next?

Earlier local reporting identified Wisconsin-based Bay View Food Products as a prospective buyer of the business and manufacturing equipment. That proposed transaction is not proof that a sale has closed or that pepper production has restarted.

For shoppers, the immediate question is when—or whether—Mancini products will return to regular grocery shelves. The new bankruptcy case provides more detail about outstanding debts, but no confirmed restart date, final sale order or employee layoff total. The company’s Chapter 11 proceedings remain active as creditors and the court consider what comes next.