Meximodo opening 3 new locations in New Jersey

Meximodo is planning three new restaurants in New Jersey, bringing its colorful Mexican dining concept to Parsippany, Marlboro and Montgomery Township in 2027. The expansion joins a growing list of restaurant openings planned for New Jersey, including 15 additional Perkins Griddle & Go cafés.

Le Malt Hospitality Group, led by founder and CEO Saurabh Abrol, owns Meximodo. The brand currently operates two restaurants, in Metuchen and Jersey City, so the three proposed additions would bring its statewide count to five. All three are future locations, not restaurants already serving customers.

Illustrative Mexican food and drinks. This is not Meximodo food or one of its planned restaurants.

Where are the three new Meximodo restaurants planned?

Parsippany: Meximodo is coming to District 15Fifteen, a mixed-use development along Route 10 between Johnson Road and Dryden Way. A large “Coming Soon” sign was visible on the construction barrier in late October, according to local reporting. The restaurant has not announced a firm opening day.

Marlboro: The restaurant is planned for 133 South Main Street on Route 79, where Fireside Grill and Bar formerly operated. Meximodo’s own website lists Marlboro as a coming-soon location, and the project would bring the brand into Monmouth County.

Montgomery Township: A fifth Meximodo is planned for Montgomery Promenade in the Skillman section of Somerset County. An October 30 report identified the planned site as 40 Nevius Boulevard, although an individual restaurant suite number has not been announced.

New Jersey 101.5 reported tentative opening dates of March 15, August 1 and October 1, 2027, for Parsippany, Marlboro and Montgomery Township, respectively. Those dates are targets, not guaranteed grand openings. Local coverage of the Parsippany project said no opening date had been set even after the “Coming Soon” sign went up.

What is Meximodo known for?

Meximodo’s story started in 2021, when Abrol’s daughters asked him to create a restaurant they could enjoy as a family. The first location opened at 5 Pearl Street in Metuchen in November 2023. A second followed at 25 Christopher Columbus Drive in Jersey City in 2025.

The menu focuses on Mexican dishes made for sharing, including slow-braised carnitas tacos, shrimp tacos, chicken enchiladas, truffled street corn and pollo con mole poblano. The restaurant also serves weekend brunch and offers a sizable collection of tequila and other agave spirits.

That bar collection earned Meximodo a Guinness World Records title in 2024 for offering 1,033 varieties of agave spirits at a restaurant. The record has since been surpassed, but the extensive selection remains part of the brand’s identity.

When will the New Jersey locations open?

The three restaurants are expected to arrive during 2027, with the broader expansion slated for completion by October of that year. Precise opening dates can change as locations move through construction and final preparations.

For now, diners who want to try Meximodo can visit the existing restaurants in Metuchen and Jersey City. Residents of Parsippany, Marlboro and Montgomery Township will have to watch for announcements about their individual locations before making plans to visit.