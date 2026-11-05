Ohio grocery chain to cut 55 jobs as warehouse operation changes hands

An Ohio grocery chain is ending its own operation at a produce and commissary warehouse, affecting 55 jobs while another distributor takes over. It follows other recent grocery-distribution closures, although this facility is expected to remain active under a new operator.

Marc’s parent company, Marc Glassman Inc., filed notice that its operation at 12200 Corporate Drive in Parma will permanently close. The company also disclosed a plan to transfer the facility to Indianapolis Fruit, a produce supplier owned by FreshEdge.

The center handles fresh produce as well as commissary items prepared for the chain’s stores. That makes the transition important to both the warehouse workforce and day-to-day replenishment across Marc’s retail network.

Fifty-five positions are scheduled to end

The Ohio WARN filing lists 55 affected employees. Marc’s said the layoffs will begin November 10 or occur within 14 days of that date, making the job cuts separate from any possible hiring decisions by the incoming operator.

The affected positions include warehouse shifts, buyers, operations employees and food-packaging workers. The facility is not unionized, and the company did not identify any positions that would remain under Marc’s after the handoff.

Marc’s said it is providing workers with information about job-placement services and unemployment compensation. Employees can also apply for open positions elsewhere in the company, but the announcement did not promise transfers or say how many people might secure other roles.

The warehouse will remain in the grocery network

The change is an operational handoff rather than a plan to leave the building empty. Indianapolis Fruit is expected to run the produce and commissary center and continue supplying fresh produce and prepared goods to all 59 Marc’s stores.

Marc’s said the partnership will allow the chain to focus its resources on serving customers while working with a company whose main business is produce distribution. The announcement did not identify any Marc’s supermarket that would close because of the transition.

That distinction matters for shoppers. Ohio communities are not losing 59 grocery stores, and the company says those locations will continue receiving produce and commissary products. The immediate disruption is concentrated among employees at the distribution center.

Several details remain unanswered

Marc’s has not said whether Indianapolis Fruit will hire any of the displaced workers or whether the incoming operator will make changes to the facility’s staffing, product mix or delivery schedule.

For shoppers, this is largely a behind-the-scenes change in who handles part of the supply chain. For the 55 affected employees, however, the impact is direct: their current positions are scheduled to be eliminated as Marc’s stops operating the Ohio facility.