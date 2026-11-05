Is Raising Cane’s really better than Chick-fil-A? Customers weigh in

Raising Cane’s has built a loyal following around its chicken fingers and signature dipping sauce, while Chick-fil-A remains one of America’s most popular chicken chains.

But when it comes to taste, value, and overall customer satisfaction, is one really better than the other? Recent rankings and online discussions suggest the answer depends on what customers value most.

How the chains compare in customer rankings

The American Customer Satisfaction Index’s 2026 restaurant study gave Chick-fil-A a score of 83 out of 100, keeping it among the highest-rated quick-service restaurants in the country. Raising Cane’s earned a score of 79 in its first appearance in the rankings. Chick-fil-A also remained the highest-rated chicken-focused chain in the study.

The scores measure overall customer satisfaction rather than taste alone, but they give Chick-fil-A an advantage in the broader customer experience.

What customers are saying online

Reddit discussions show that fans of both chains have strong opinions about their chicken.

In a September 2025 discussion on r/fastfood, one customer praised Raising Cane’s crispy chicken and Texas toast but said the chicken quality could be inconsistent. Another commenter argued that Cane’s chicken was bland without its signature sauce.

One Reddit user summed up the criticism this way: “If you don’t have the sauce, Raising Canes chicken has no seasoning.”

Others prefer Cane’s for its tender chicken and dipping sauce. In a May 2026 discussion on r/RaisingCanes, one fan wrote, “I don’t think there is a better chicken tender out there,” while another commenter said the sauce was what made the meal stand out.

Chick-fil-A fans, meanwhile, often point to its seasoned chicken, broader menu, and reliable service as reasons they keep returning.

So, which chain is better?

The rankings favor Chick-fil-A for overall customer satisfaction, while Reddit comments reveal a split over flavor and texture. Raising Cane’s appeals to customers who love chicken fingers and its signature sauce, whereas Chick-fil-A offers more variety and a different seasoning profile.

Ultimately, the better choice may come down to one question: Are you visiting for the chicken itself, or for the entire meal?