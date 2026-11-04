Wisconsin’s first Buc-ee’s now has a 500-day timeline

Wisconsin’s first Buc-ee’s now has a detailed construction clock. Our previous Wisconsin Buc-ee’s update covered the start of site work and the city’s early-2028 expectation; the project’s construction manager has since published a more specific 500-day schedule.

Cleveland Construction says work began in August 2026 and is targeting substantial completion in December 2027. That is a construction milestone—not a confirmed store-opening date—but it gives Wisconsin drivers a clearer view of how the build is expected to unfold.

What crews are working on now

The builder’s current project page says crews are handling mass excavation and underground utilities. The tank field and building foundations are expected to follow, placing the project firmly in active construction rather than planning or permitting.

The travel center is going up at 10820 South 27th Street in Oak Creek, where Interstate 94 meets West Elm Road. It will sit on approximately 30 acres and cover 74,707 square feet.

Plans call for 655 parking spaces, including 10 spaces for buses and recreational vehicles. Two large fuel canopies will cover 116 fueling positions, while six underground tanks will hold a combined 240,000 gallons.

Inside, the project includes a nearly 38,000-square-foot sales floor, a 7,391-square-foot kitchen and extensive storage space. Those dimensions help explain why building a Buc-ee’s resembles a major retail construction project more than adding a neighborhood gas station.

December 2027 does not mean opening day

“Substantial completion” generally means a building is far enough along for its intended use, even if some finishing work remains. It does not guarantee that a business can immediately open to customers.

Buc-ee’s would still need to finish commissioning equipment, pass applicable inspections, stock the store, train employees and announce a grand-opening date. As of October 28, neither Buc-ee’s nor Oak Creek had announced the day customers will be welcomed inside.

The construction manager’s December 2027 target is also earlier than the August 1, 2028 substantial-completion deadline in Oak Creek’s community partnership agreement. The city has described early 2028 as its broader expectation, leaving room between the builder’s working target and the contractual deadline.

What changed in Wisconsin

The new information is the builder-level detail. Wisconsin already knew that construction had started, but the 500-day schedule, current excavation work and December 2027 target make the project’s next phase easier to follow.

The Oak Creek store is expected to become Wisconsin’s first Buc-ee’s and one of the chain’s northernmost locations. A separate proposal near DeForest remains tied to a major interchange project and has not announced a construction start.

For now, Oak Creek is the state’s active Buc-ee’s project. The beaver is under construction, but Wisconsin still needs an official opening announcement before anyone should put a grand-opening trip on the calendar.