Swinney Comments on QB Situation After Injuries

After Clemson’s 20-6 loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday, head coach Dabo Swinney provided updates on his injured quarterbacks, sharing that freshman starter Tait Reynolds was getting an MRI on his left knee after it “locked up” during the opening drive, while senior backup Christopher Vizzina was taken to a local hospital for evaluation after taking a big hit late in the game.

During his postgame press conference, Swinney was asked if he anticipates Reynolds and/or Vizzina being able to play in next Friday’s game at Duke.

“I don’t know right now,” Swinney said. “We literally just got done with the game. We’ll see where we are tomorrow.”

When asked about Clemson’s quarterback situation for the upcoming game at Duke, Swinney said the staff would “assess everything” with the QB personnel.

He did not rule out former quarterback turned wide receiver Chris Denson getting practice reps at QB, but noted that fifth-year former walk-on Trent Pearman and freshman Brock Bradley would see an increase in practice reps after the injuries to Reynolds and Vizzina.

“We’ll assess everything,” Swinney said. “It will probably be Brock and Trent, will probably be where we’ll start right there, and then we’ll see where Tait is.”

Before getting injured on the third play from scrimmage, Reynolds completed a 3-yard pass and ran twice for 31 yards, with his second run getting negated by a Georgia Tech holding penalty.

Reynolds was initially replaced by Pearman, who went 2-of-6 passing for 6 yards. Pearman was then replaced midway through the second quarter by Vizzina, who made his first game action since Week 2 vs. Georgia Southern.

Swinney said Pearman had been performing well in practice, but the head coach pointed to the veteran quarterback’s shaky start in Saturday’s game as the reason why they went with Vizzina.

“Trent, he just didn’t have a good day. He’s been practicing great,” Swinney said. “We just got the fumble on the opening snap, and then we fumbled the ball on the sneak. I believe in Trent. I believe Trent’s a good player, but he went three series or so and just didn’t really get anything going, so we said, let’s give CV [an opportunity.]

“We said, ‘Hey, you think you can give it a go?’ And he said he wanted to. And he sparked us. He put us down the field, and we ended up getting some points on that drive. He competed his butt off, but we didn’t help him enough.”

Vizzina went 12-of-27 passing for 133 yards with an interception, while adding 12 rushing yards.

Before Saturday, Vizzina had not played in a game since suffering a left elbow injury back in Week 2 vs. Georgia Southern. He has also been dealing with a lingering ankle injury of late.

Swinney praised Vizzina for toughing it out against Georgia Tech and playing through the ankle injury.

“I mean, unbelievable. Again, just grit and toughness and effort by him,” Swinney said. “… You don’t anticipate getting to your third quarterback, but that’s what happened today.

“I thought he competed his butt off. I thought he competed with every ounce of everything he had. You saw what CV’s made of today.”